Film Critiques & Topological Quantum Computing

Neuromodulation is a physiological process where a neuron uses chemicals to regulate the activity of other neurons, influencing various neural populations. It encompasses a range of medical procedures aimed at altering brain activity, often through electrical stimulation, to treat conditions such as chronic pain and mental illnesses like depression. The applications of neuromodulation are diverse, including pain management, movement disorders, psychiatric conditions, and more.

CRISPR; acronym of clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats) is a family of DNA sequences found in the genomes of prokaryotic organisms such as bacteria and archaea. Each sequence within an individual prokaryotic CRISPR is derived from a DNA fragment of a bacteriophage that had previously infected the prokaryote or one of its ancestors. These sequences are used to detect and destroy DNA from similar bacteriophages during subsequent infections. Hence these sequences play a key role in the antiviral (i.e. anti-phage) defense system of prokaryotes and provide a form of heritable, acquired immunity. CRISPR is found in approximately 50% of sequenced bacterial genomes and nearly 90% of sequenced archaea.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG is a Swiss–American biotechnology company headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. The company does business as CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc. in the United States. It was one of the first companies formed to utilize the CRISPR gene editing platform to develop medicines for the treatment of various rare and common diseases. The company has approximately 500 employees and has offices in Zug, Switzerland, Boston, Massachusetts, San Francisco, California and London, United Kingdom.

The promise of quantum computing lies in the speed and power of its computations, expected to outperform even the most advanced classical supercomputer. All of this rests on the qubit, the quantum computing version of the bit, the fundamental unit of information for classical computers. While classical bits exist only in a state of either zero or one, qubits can represent zero, one and combinations in between.

Qubits can come in different forms, utilizing the quantum behaviors of trapped ions, for instance, or photons. Topological systems are based on a different type of particle called an anyon, a type of “quasiparticle” that emerges as the result of the correlated states of many interacting particles at the surface of a material, in this case a superconducting nanowire.

In quantum computing, a qubit or quantum bit is a basic unit of quantum information; a binary qudit—the quantum version of the classic binary bit physically realized with a two-state device. A qubit is a two-state (or two-level) quantum-mechanical system, one of the simplest quantum systems displaying the peculiarity of quantum mechanics.