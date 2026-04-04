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Show Notes & Links:

ahttps://weartv.com/news/local/pensacola-police-sign-two-year-flock-camera-contract-amid-privacy-concerns

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Flock Group Inc., doing business as Flock Safety, is an American manufacturer and operator of security hardware and software, particularly automated license plate recognition (ALPR), video surveillance, and gunfire locator systems, and supporting software to integrate the data gathered by these technologies. Founded in 2017, Flock operates such systems under contract with law enforcement agencies, neighborhood associations, and private property owners. As of 2025, Flock says that it operates in over 5,000 communities across 49 U.S. states and perform over 20 billion scans of vehicles in the U.S. every month. Flock Safety's network of cameras, utilizing image recognition and machine learning, can share data with police departments and can be integrated into predictive policing platforms like Palantir.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Flock_Safety

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