Fordham University Harlot Olivia Nuzzi aka: "Monica"

Fordham University, a Military INTEL Center: John Mitchell, TRUMP, Denzel, Cuomo, Copperfield, Dr Smith Jonathan Harris & Geraldine Ferraro
Juxtaposition1
Apr 25, 2025
John Mitchell, TRUMP, Denzel Washington, Andrew & Chris Cuomo, Alan Alda, David Copperfield, Dr Smith of Lost in Space Jonathan Harris & Geraldine Ferraro. https://edurank.org/uni/fordham-university/alumni/

RFKJ age 70 married man & Olibia Nuzzi, age 31 attached woman (MATRIX of Mendacity Circus)

Olivia Nuzzi & RFKJ High Jinx "Inappropriate Relations": https://juxtaposition1.substack.com/p/olivia-nuzzi-and-rfkj-high-jinx-inappropriate-d60

RFKJ's unending infidelities. The garrote murder of his second of three wives, Mary Richardson remains unresolved. (May 16, 2012)

Olivia Nuzzi, age 31, of the New York Magazine Washington Star Correspondent:

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/olivia-nuzzi-on-leave-after-relationship-with-former-subject-reportedly-rfk-jr/ar-AA1qSb3s?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=567dd2ddf3fd42c5ae0884ec4e5be63a&ei=21

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Olivia_Nuzzi https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ryan_Lizza https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anthony_Weiner

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_F._Kennedy_Jr.

https://jukebugs.com/emily-ruth-black-robert-f-kennedy-jr-ex-wife/ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mary_Richardson_Kennedy https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cheryl_Hines

