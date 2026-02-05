Judy Garland, age 47, was found dead by her new husband Mickey Deans, age 34, locked inside her bathroom Sunday June 22, 1969. The medical examiner of the bough of Chelsea listed the cause of death as: incautious self-overdose of barbiturates.

Judy Garland was born Frances Ethel Gumm on June 10, 1922, in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. She was the youngest child of vaudevillians Ethel Marion Milne and Francis Avent Gumm. She was named after both of her parents and baptized at a local Episcopal church. Her parents had met and married in Wisconsin and then settled in Grand Rapids, where they operated a movie theater showcasing vaudeville acts. She was of Irish, English, Scottish, and Huguenot ancestry.

“Baby” (as she was called by her parents and sisters) shared her family’s flair for song and dance. Her first appearance came at the age of two, when she joined her elder sisters Mary Jane “Suzy/Suzanne” Gumm and Dorothy Virginia “Jimmie” Gumm on the stage of her father’s movie theater during a Christmas show to sing a chorus of “Jingle Bells.” The Gumm Sisters performed there for the next few years, accompanied by their mother on piano.

The family relocated to Lancaster, California, in June 1926, following rumors that her father had homosexual inclinations. Frank bought and operated another theater in Lancaster, and Ethel began managing her daughters and working to get them into motion pictures.

Judy’s fifth husband Michael DeVinko Jr. (September 24, 1934 – July 11, 2003), known as Mickey Deans, was an American musician and entrepreneur. Best known as the fifth husband and widower of singer Judy Garland, he acted as Garland's adviser and drug dealer during the final years of her career. He was also the general manager of the New York nightclub Arthur in the 1960s.

Vivian Leigh & Brian Epstein also lived and died in this upscale Belgrave neighborhood, residing with all three residing within two blocks of each other.

Valley of the Dolls is a 1967 American drama film directed by Mark Robson and produced by David Weisbart, based on Jacqueline Susann's 1966 novel. The film stars Barbara Parkins, Patty Duke, and Sharon Tate as three young women who become friends as they struggle to forge careers in the entertainment industry. As their careers take different paths, all three descend into barbiturate addiction. Judy Garland, Susan Hayward, Paul Burke, and Lee Grant co-stared. However, Judy Garland was cast in the role in March 1967.

After Judy Garland's firing the following month, Rogers and Lucille Ball were both offered the role, but declined; Rogers specifically cited the film's content and language. Robson then personally appealed to Susan Hayward to take the role, after Rogers and Ball had declined. Hayward accepted after "finally [being] persuaded for a hefty fee."