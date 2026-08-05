On the early morning of November 28, 1953, ARMY Captain Frank Olson was thrown out of a thirteenth-floor window of the Statler Hilton Hotel in NYC at 2am. Olson was murdered. His roommate was CIA Robert Lashbrook, deputy for Sidney Gottlieb of the CIA MK Ultra Program. Harold Abramson, MD was the CIA pediatrician--allergist staying in room 1018A.

Frank Rudolph Emmanuel Olson (July 17, 1910 – November 28, 1953) was an American bacteriologist, biological warfare scientist, and an employee of the United States Army Biological Warfare Laboratories (USBWL) who worked at Camp Detrick (now Fort Detrick) in Maryland. At a meeting in rural Maryland, he was covertly dosed with LSD by his colleague Sidney Gottlieb (head of the CIA's MKUltra program) and, nine days later, plunged to his death from the window of the Hotel Statler in New York. The U.S. government first described his death as a suicide, and then as misadventure, while others allege murder. The Rockefeller Commission report on the CIA in 1975 acknowledged their having conducted covert drug studies on fellow agents. Frank Olson's death is one of the most mysterious outcomes of the CIA mind control project MKUltra.

Olson served as a captain in the U.S. Army Chemical Corps. In December 1942, he got a call from Ira Baldwin, his thesis adviser at UW and the future mentor of Sidney Gottlieb, who would go on to be the CIA’s leading chemist and director of MK-ULTRA. Ira had been called to leave his university post to direct a secret program regarding the development of biological weapons and wanted Olson to join him as one of the first scientists at what would become Fort Detrick. The army transferred him to Edgewood Arsenal in Maryland. A few months later, the Chemical Corps took over Detrick and established its secret Biologicals Warfare Laboratories.

At Camp Detrick, Baldwin worked with industrial partners such as George W. Merck and the U.S. military to establish the top-secret U.S. bioweapons program beginning in 1943, during World War II, a time when interest in applying modern technology to warfare was high. Olson also worked with ex-Nazis who had been brought into the country through Operation Paperclip on the utilization of aerosolized anthrax.

The Statler Hotel in Manhattan, 1953 located at 401 Seventh Avenue (15 Penn Plaza) in Midtown Manhattan, between 32nd and 33rd Streets, directly across from Pennsylvania Station and Madison Square Garden.