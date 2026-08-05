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Show Notes & Links:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Frank_Olson

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Poisoner_in_Chief

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sidney_Gottlieb

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fort_Detrick

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aberdeen_Proving_Ground

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Christine_Grady

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2h

CIA cover story:

Allen Dulles was the then CIA director who had chastised Dr. Sidney Gottlieb, head of the Technical Services Division, for its role in the suicide of Dr. Frank Olson, a civilian employee of the Army. The mention of the unpredictable hallucinogenic drug should have been a red flag to the CIA officials. Olson was surreptitiously given a dose of LSD in a glass of liqueur.

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