The Magic Castle Private Club for illusion located at: #7 (7000 Franklin Avenue) West Hollywood California
Landmark Motel #13 (7033 Franklin Avenue) Janis Joplin murder
Will Smith & Chris Rock bitch slap hoax #33, (6801 Hollywood Blvd)
Janis Joplin murder in room #33, #13 address (7033 Franklin Ave)
Ashley Ellerin bayonet murder #3333 (1911 Pinehurst Road)
Charlie Manson (scapegoat), #1111 (6871 Franklin Avenue)
Bernard Crowe (Lots-a-Papa) #666 (1809 Orchid Avenue)
Charlie Watson (scapegoat) #666 (6903 Franklin Avenue)
Bob Barker (Price is Right) #7 (7036 Hillside Avenue)
Vine Street & Hollywood Blvd all four corners, (Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, Mike Collins Four Pentagram Stars each!) The Fake Astronaut Awards
TRUMP is as fake as were the Apollo moon landings
Signs & Symbols rule our world. Not laws, not words, not truth.