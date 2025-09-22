Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Franklin Avenue is home to: Academy Awards & Magic Castle (Hollywood)

Cross streets are Orchid Avenue, Outpost Drive, Vine Street
Sep 22, 2025
The Magic Castle Private Club for illusion located at: #7 (7000 Franklin Avenue) West Hollywood California

  • Landmark Motel #13 (7033 Franklin Avenue) Janis Joplin murder

  • Will Smith & Chris Rock bitch slap hoax #33, (6801 Hollywood Blvd)

  • Janis Joplin murder in room #33, #13 address (7033 Franklin Ave)

  • Ashley Ellerin bayonet murder #3333 (1911 Pinehurst Road)

  • Charlie Manson (scapegoat), #1111 (6871 Franklin Avenue)

  • Bernard Crowe (Lots-a-Papa) #666 (1809 Orchid Avenue)

  • Charlie Watson (scapegoat) #666 (6903 Franklin Avenue)

  • Bob Barker (Price is Right) #7 (7036 Hillside Avenue)

  • Vine Street & Hollywood Blvd all four corners, (Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, Mike Collins Four Pentagram Stars each!) The Fake Astronaut Awards

  • TRUMP is as fake as were the Apollo moon landings

  • Signs & Symbols rule our world. Not laws, not words, not truth.

