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Juxtaposition1
1h

Fuck Me Pumps by Amy Winehouse

A young woman's quest for a rich man six foot two or taller.

https://juxtaposition1.substack.com/p/fuck-me-pumps-by-amy-winehouse

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Ragna Raven's avatar
Ragna Raven
11m

And if they can´t have him they can always pump their fuck show up sex foot two or taller

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