POW: “Proof of Work”, thus Centralized Control by SWISS BANK AUTHORITY.
TOKENS are Crypto or CBDC smart money enslavement.
This is Hunger Games on cocaine, steroids & cow blood & amphetamines.
Full Spectrum Central Control of REAL ID CRISPR TOKENS
Zug, Switzerland is called: "Crypto Valley" home base for Human Augmentation CRISPR Therapeutics & Programmable TOKEN CREDIT.
Oct 09, 2025
Juxtaposition1’s Substack Podcast
Human Augmentation, UN Agenda 2030, Molecular Communication, Neuromodulation, Precision Medicine Weapons, NATO Gladio Killers and Murder Most Foul.
