Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1
1

Full Spectrum Central Control of REAL ID CRISPR TOKENS

Zug, Switzerland is called: "Crypto Valley" home base for Human Augmentation CRISPR Therapeutics & Programmable TOKEN CREDIT.
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Oct 09, 2025
1
1
Share
Transcript

  • POW: “Proof of Work”, thus Centralized Control by SWISS BANK AUTHORITY.

  • TOKENS are Crypto or CBDC smart money enslavement.

  • This is Hunger Games on cocaine, steroids & cow blood & amphetamines.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Juxtaposition1
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture