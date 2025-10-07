Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Fully doped sports foster violence & crime (Roman Circuses)

The doped athletes seldom graduate. The wealthy Alumni help conceal the truth.
Oct 07, 2025
  • USC is a disgrace as are all Television Corporate sponsored steroid sports.

  • Nike leads the hypocrisy along with Disney-ABC, CBS, NBC, Olympics, Hockey.

  • Why does the media always lie? To conceal the true facts? Why?

  • Same as COVID. Same as for vaccines. Same as 911. Same as Pearl Harbor.

  • OJ Simpson, Pete Carroll, Reggie Bush, Mark Sachez, George Lucus, Dr Drew Pinski, unfunny comedian Bob Saget, Leno LaBianca, Judge Charles Older, Jean Paul Getty & USC Lori Lauglin admission scandal.

  • Human Augmentation is the greatest crime of all: Vaccines & Neuromodulation combined with Zug Switzerland CRISPR Gene Edited REAL ID.

