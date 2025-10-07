USC is a disgrace as are all Television Corporate sponsored steroid sports.
Nike leads the hypocrisy along with Disney-ABC, CBS, NBC, Olympics, Hockey.
Why does the media always lie? To conceal the true facts? Why?
Same as COVID. Same as for vaccines. Same as 911. Same as Pearl Harbor.
OJ Simpson, Pete Carroll, Reggie Bush, Mark Sachez, George Lucus, Dr Drew Pinski, unfunny comedian Bob Saget, Leno LaBianca, Judge Charles Older, Jean Paul Getty & USC Lori Lauglin admission scandal.
Human Augmentation is the greatest crime of all: Vaccines & Neuromodulation combined with Zug Switzerland CRISPR Gene Edited REAL ID.
Fully doped sports foster violence & crime (Roman Circuses)
The doped athletes seldom graduate. The wealthy Alumni help conceal the truth.
