Jennifer Anne Doudna (born February 19, 1964) is an American biochemist who has pioneered work in CRISPR gene editing and made other fundamental contributions in biochemistry and genetics. She received the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, with Emmanuelle Charpentier, “for the development of a method for genome editing.” She is the Li Ka Shing Chancellor’s Chair Professor at the University of California, Berkeley. She has been an investigator with the Howard Hughes Medical Institute since 1997.

In 2012, Doudna and Emmanuelle Charpentier were the first to propose that CRISPR-Cas9 (enzymes from bacteria that control microbial immunity) could be used for programmable editing of genomes, which has been called one of the most significant discoveries in the history of biology. Since then, Doudna has been a leading figure in what is referred to as the “CRISPR revolution” for her fundamental work and leadership in developing CRISPR-mediated genome editing.

In 2002, she joined her husband, Jamie Cate, at Berkeley, accepting a position as professor of biochemistry and molecular biology. Doudna also gained access to the synchrotron at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory for her experiments with high powered x-ray diffraction.

In 2009, she took a leave of absence from Berkeley to work at Genentech to lead discovery research. She left Genentech after two months and returned to Berkeley with the help of colleague Michael Marletta, canceling all of her obligations to study CRISPR.

As of 2023, Doudna was located at the University of California, Berkeley, where she directs the Innovative Genomics Institute, a collaboration between Berkeley and UCSF founded by Doudna to develop genome editing technology and apply it to some of society’s greatest problems in human health, agriculture and climate change. Doudna holds the Li Ka Shing Chancellor’s Professorship in Biomedicine and Health and is the chair of the Chancellor’s Advisor Committee on Biology. Her lab now focuses on the structure and function of CRISPR-Cas systems, developing new genome editing technology and delivery mechanisms for CRISPR therapeutics, and novel techniques for precisely editing microbiomes.

Human Augmentation is EVIL. Precision Medicine is CRISPR Cas9 weaponry.