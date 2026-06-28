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Juxtaposition1
3h

Show Notes & Links:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Generation_Z

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Ragna Raven's avatar
Ragna Raven
2h

What that generation needs is a bucket of icy cold water down their heads to wake up. Then a period of REAL, not just digital, homelessness to consolidate the awakening, then a firm hand to hold them tight. Disconnection from artificial existence is key.

FINITO!

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