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Juxtaposition1
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UN Agenda 2030 Plan:

https://sdgs.un.org/2030agenda

https://sdgs.un.org/goals

https://www.ohchr.org/en/sdgs/about-2030-agenda-sustainable-development

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Who Really Benefits? Following the Money

Agenda 2030 doesn’t just beckon governments. It calls upon corporations, activist groups, and philanthropic foundations for support. While this inclusion sounds noble on paper, in practice it means the world’s biggest companies and unelected influencers often have more say in global affairs than ordinary voters. Are we witnessing the formation of a new transnational elite—one that isn’t bound by any nation’s laws, but answers only to its own priorities?

Let’s examine a few Agenda 2030 goals in specific terms. Goal 2 urges ‘zero hunger,’ but critics say its focus on lab-grown meat, insect-based foods, and restrictions on conventional livestock could devastate traditional farmers. Goal 13 calls for emergency actions on climate, but its language supports measures like carbon taxes, emissions limits, and bans on gasoline cars—policies that could prove costly for working families while transforming industries overnight.

And then there’s the question of money and motive. Many of the world’s boldest advocates for Agenda 2030—whether billionaire tech moguls or wealthy global foundations—have a financial stake in the very technologies and policies being written into the UN’s plans. Is their motivation truly altruistic, or is this about money and influence on a global scale?

RELATED The Shocking Truth About Climate Change: An Inconvenient Truth Documentary Revealed!

America’s Choice: Eternal Vigilance or Gradual Surrender?

Of course, defenders of Agenda 2030 are quick to point out that nothing in the plan is mandatory. Any country, they say, can opt out at any time. But reality often tells a different story. Once international standards are established, they tend to filter into national law—sometimes by regulation, sometimes by treaty, sometimes quietly without debate. This is how, piece by piece, sovereignty can be eroded without a single dramatic moment.

Americans have always valued checks and balances, local control, and constitutional rights. The greatest threat posed by Agenda 2030 may not be some sudden, overt “takeover” but a slow, almost unnoticed drift toward global governance, one regulation at a time.

https://www.factualamerica.com/daily-dose/exposed-the-shocking-truth-behind-the-uns-agenda-2030-what-they-dont-want-you-to-know

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