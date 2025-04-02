Playback speed
Geneva Obelisk SWISS BANK funded Hunger Game MATRIX of Mendacity!

SMART PRISON FEMA Hamlets rebranded as: Freedom, Resilience, 15-Minute, C-40, Cognitive Cities
Juxtaposition1
Apr 02, 2025
1
1
Transcript

You reside inside of a Strategic Hamlet electronic corridor perimeter Hunger Game. https://juxtaposition1.substack.com/p/geneva-switzerland-centralized-command

You are enveloped by FSD full-spectrum-dominant & ubiquitous 7G MESH:

SMART METERS (Energy compliance)

Ring Cameras (Ultrasound)

LED Light Emitting Diodes (Photonics)

MRI EMF 6G Terahertz Pave Paws radiation

7G SMART DUST, aka: wireless sensor networks, aka MEMs & MINOs.

Drones over your home

Military Contracted Jets above your head

Techno-enslavement, 7G MESH Net-Centric Warfare (SMART DUST) Pt 1 & 2: https://juxtaposition1.substack.com/p/techno-enslavement-7g-mesh-net-centric

https://juxtaposition1.substack.com/p/techno-enslavement-7g-mesh-net-centric-f9d

