Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2
1

Geneva World Governance & Central Bank Anthropology

Molecular Engineered Trans humanity & Zombie Apocalypse is the UN Agenda 2030.
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Apr 22, 2025
2
1
Share
Transcript

Geneva Switzerland Centralized World Governance.

United Nations Hoax & Agencies of subjugation control
Knights Templar
Knights of Malta
NATO Military forces
ITU: International Telecommunication Union
Maritime Law Judge Advocacy System
Immigration
World Bank Group
International Monetary Fund
Red Cross
Holy Roman Vatican Security
Geneva Conention Rules for people held in detention
World Economic Forum

https://www.weforum.org/about/leadership-and-governance/ikipedia.org/wiki/Global_governance

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Klaus_Schwab
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Larry_Fink
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/World_Economic_Forum
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Think_tank

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_Nations
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/International_Court_of_Justice
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/NATO
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/International_Telecommunication_Union
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/CERN
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Large_Hadron_Collider
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/World_Food_Programme
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/World_Health_Organization
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_Nations_Economic_and_Social_Council

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bank_for_International_Settlements
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/European_Central_Bank
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/International_Monetary_Fund
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/World_Bank
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Council_on_Foreign_Relations

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/International_Committee_of_the_Red_Cross
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Knights_Templar

https://juxtaposition1.substack.com/p/pt-11-bio-techno-enslavement-world

Juxtaposition1’s Substack
Juxtaposition1’s Substack
Authors
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Recent Posts
Pt 11: Bio-techno Enslavement, WEF & Klaus Schwab
  Juxtaposition1
REAL ID is QR Social Obedience TOKEN CREDIT (SWISS BANK AUTHORITY)
  Juxtaposition1
WHO declarations to be ignored (SWISS felony criminals)
  Juxtaposition1
New York Times is a rag same because all MEDIA is fraudulent.
  Juxtaposition1
Molecular Engineering Human Augmentation is COVID REAL ID
  Juxtaposition1
New York Times Mockingbird Monkey Pox
  Juxtaposition1
KILL BOX Smart Grid Strategic Hamlets
  Juxtaposition1