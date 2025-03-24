Geofencing Searches & 4th Amendment Rights?

Fourth Amendment of the US Constitution: The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.
Geofence Warrants and the Fourth Amendment: https://harvardlawreview.org/print/vol-134/geofence-warrants-and-the-fourth-amendment/
Much Ado About Geofence Warrants: https://harvardlawreview.org/blog/2025/02/much-ado-about-geofence-warrants/
Types of Court Ordered Search warrants: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Search_warrant https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Reverse_search_warrant https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Geofence_warrant
"Welcome to the Jungle"
Song by Guns N' Roses
Oh, my God
Whoa
Welcome to the jungle
We got fun and games
We got everything you want
Honey, we know the names
We are the people that can find
Whatever you may need
If you got no money, honey
We got your disease
In the jungle, welcome to the jungle
Watch it bring you to your, sha-na-na-na-na-na-na, knees, knees
Ooh-ah, I, I wanna watch you bleed
Welcome to the jungle
We take it day by day
If you want it, you're gonna bleed
But that's the price you pay!
Share this post