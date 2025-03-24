Playback speed
Geofencing Searches & 4th Amendment Rights?

Geofence Warrants in 7G MESH Network SMART Hamlets, Villages or neighborhoods.
Juxtaposition1
Mar 24, 2025
2
Transcript

Fourth Amendment of the US Constitution: The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.

Geofence Warrants and the Fourth Amendment: https://harvardlawreview.org/print/vol-134/geofence-warrants-and-the-fourth-amendment/

Much Ado About Geofence Warrants: https://harvardlawreview.org/blog/2025/02/much-ado-about-geofence-warrants/

Types of Court Ordered Search warrants: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Search_warrant https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Reverse_search_warrant https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Geofence_warrant

"Welcome to the Jungle"

Song by Guns N' Roses

Oh, my God

Whoa

Welcome to the jungle

We got fun and games

We got everything you want

Honey, we know the names

We are the people that can find

Whatever you may need

If you got no money, honey

We got your disease

In the jungle, welcome to the jungle

Watch it bring you to your, sha-na-na-na-na-na-na, knees, knees

Ooh-ah, I, I wanna watch you bleed

Welcome to the jungle

We take it day by day

If you want it, you're gonna bleed

But that's the price you pay!

