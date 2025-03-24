Geofencing Searches & 4th Amendment Rights?

Fourth Amendment of the US Constitution: The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.

Geofence Warrants and the Fourth Amendment: https://harvardlawreview.org/print/vol-134/geofence-warrants-and-the-fourth-amendment/

Much Ado About Geofence Warrants: https://harvardlawreview.org/blog/2025/02/much-ado-about-geofence-warrants/

Types of Court Ordered Search warrants: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Search_warrant https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Reverse_search_warrant https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Geofence_warrant

