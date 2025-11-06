George de Mohrenschildt’s Intelligence assignments:

Janet Norton Lee Auchincloss (formerly Lee Bouvier, née Lee; December 3, 1907 – July 22, 1989) was an American socialite. She was the mother of the former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy and Lee Radziwill, and the mother-in-law of John F. Kennedy.

Earl Cabell was born in Dallas County on 27th October 1906. After graduating from Southern Methodist University Cabell worked as a salesman. In 1932 he joined with his two brothers to establish Cabell’s, Incorporated (dairies and convenience stores) and became president and chairman of the board.

George Herbert Walker Bush, the son of Prescott Bush, a senator from Connecticut, was born in Milton, Massachusetts, on 12th June 1924. On his 18th birthday he enlisted in the armed forces, becoming the country’s youngest commissioned pilot. During the Second World War he served on 58 missions from 1942 to 1945 and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross.

After the war he studied economics at Yale University. In 1951 he established Bush-Overby Oil Development, an oil-drilling business in Texas. Later he joined forces with Thomas J. Devine, a former CIA officer, to create Zapata Oil. Other major investors included Prescott Bush and Bill Liedtke.

Eugenia (Jeanne) Fomenko was born in Harbin, China on 5th May 1914. Her parents had both been born in Russia and just before she was born her father was director of the Chinese Eastern Railroad. In 1925 he resigned because the company was sold to the Soviet Union.

Eugenia became an architect in Harbin. In 1932 she married Valentin Bogoiavlensky. They later moved to Shanghai where they became a successful dance team. It was during this period that they changed their names to Robert and Jeanne LeGon.

Michael Paine was born in 1928. After university he worked as a research engineer. In 1958 he began work for Bell Helicopter Company in Fort Worth under Walter Dornberger. After his marriage to Ruth Paine he settled in Irving, Texas. The couple were both active members of the American Civil Liberties Union.

Ruth Avery Hyde was born on 3rd September 1932 in Manhattan to William Hyde, who worked at an insurance company, and a distant cousin, Carol Hyde. According to Priscilla Johnson McMillan: “When she was only thirteen, Ruth spent a summer on a truck farm in Ohio as her way of contributing to the effort to win World War II. The next summer she was with a travelling Bible school, teaching in Ohio and Indiana.

Jacob Rubenstein (Jack Ruby), the fifth of eight children, was born in Chicago on 25th March 1911. Both his parents were born in Poland but had emigrated to the United States in the early 1900s. His father, Joseph Rubenstein, a carpenter, was a violent man and was frequently arrested for assault and battery charges.

Lee Harvey Oswald was born in New Orleans on 18th October 1939. His father, Robert Oswald, died two months before his son was born. At the age of three his mother, Marguerite Oswald, sent him to live in the Bethleham Children’s Home.

Oswald went to live with his mother in Benbrook, Texas when she married Edwin Ekdahl. The marriage did not last, and Marguerite Oswald took her three sons to a new home in Fort Worth. The two elder brothers, John and Robert, found work and in 1952 Marguerite and Lee moved to New York. Although considered an intelligent boy, Lee Harvey Oswald’s behavior at school deteriorated. He was sent to a detention center and underwent psychiatric treatment.

In 1955 Oswald joined the Civil Air patrol where he served under David Ferrie. The following year Oswald became interested in politics. He read books written by Karl Marx and told friends that he was a Marxist. He also joined the Young People’s Socialist League. He later told a friend that his involvement in politics dated back to reading a pamphlet about the execution of Ethel Rosenberg and Julius Rosenberg.

Willem Oltmans, the son of a lawyer, was born Huizen, the Netherlands, on 10th June 1925. Oltmans studied at Nijenrode before going to Yale University (1948-50) where he met William F. Buckley.

In 1952 Oltmans became a journalist with the Amsterdam Times. Later he joined United Press International. In June 1956 he interviewed President Sukarno of Indonesia. The article that he produced was considered too sympathetic to the nationalist leader. At the time the CIA was supporting the PRRI-Permesta rebellion in Sulawesi.

Oltmans argued that Netherlands New Guinea should be given full independence. Oltmans’ actions resulted in creating some dangerous enemies. This included Joseph Luns, the Dutch minister of foreign affairs. According to Oltmans, Luns did what he could to sabotage his journalistic career.

Gaeton Fonzi was born in Philadelphia on 10th October 1935. He attended public schools in West New York, New Jersey, and graduated as an honors journalism major from the University of Pennsylvania in 1957. He served as a commissioned officer in the US Army Infantry and in a Civil Affairs reserve unit. He worked briefly as a general assignment reporter with the Delaware County Daily Times and as an associate editor with the Chilton Company.