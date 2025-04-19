Playback speed
George Dealey & Abraham Zapruder were Scottish Rite Knight Templars

Dan Rather, Walter Cronkite & William S. Paley were CBS Mockingbird Media humbugs
Juxtaposition1
Apr 19, 2025
Signs & Symbols Rule our World, not laws, not words.

33-Degree Freemasons

Dan Rather was a Masonic shill for CBS concealment.

Juxtaposition1
