George Dealey Plaza was a Cult Ritual Murder near the Obelisk

J Edgar Hoover: “We got our man”, a NATO Gladio scapegoat remark.
George HW Bush, age 39
George W Bush, age 16
Richard Nixon, age 50
LBJ, age 55
Phillip Willis, ARMY Airborne spy pilot & still photographer
Edward Lansdale, USAF General and NSA NATO creep
Dallas Country Sheriff Bill Decker
Dallas Metro City Police Chief Jesse Curry
CIA E Howard Hunt & CIA wife Dorothy Wetzel
Dan Rather of CBS News
William Greer, Roy Kellerman & drunken Clint Hill all helped kill JFK.
Mision Accomplished! Mockingbird Media concealed all the relevant facts.