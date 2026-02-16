Juxtaposition1’s Substack

George Dealey Plaza was a Cult Ritual Murder near the Obelisk

Pyramid Park & Obelisk at a #999 META Death address with Dallas County Sheriff & Metro City Police Chief each in attendance. (Bill Decker & Jesse Curry)
Juxtaposition1
Feb 16, 2026

J Edgar Hoover: “We got our man”, a NATO Gladio scapegoat remark.

  • George HW Bush, age 39

  • George W Bush, age 16

  • Richard Nixon, age 50

  • LBJ, age 55

  • Phillip Willis, ARMY Airborne spy pilot & still photographer

  • Edward Lansdale, USAF General and NSA NATO creep

  • Dallas Country Sheriff Bill Decker

  • Dallas Metro City Police Chief Jesse Curry

  • CIA E Howard Hunt & CIA wife Dorothy Wetzel

  • Dan Rather of CBS News

  • William Greer, Roy Kellerman & drunken Clint Hill all helped kill JFK.

Mision Accomplished! Mockingbird Media concealed all the relevant facts.

