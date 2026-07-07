George Michael & Elton John - Don't let the Sun go down on Me
George Michae died in Oxfordshire England on December 25, 2016, at age 53
George Michael (born Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou; 25 June 1963 – 25 December 2016) was an English singer-songwriter and record producer. Regarded as a pop culture icon, he is one of the best-selling recording artists of all time. Michael was known as a creative force in songwriting, vocal performance, and visual presentation. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2023. The Radio Academy named him the most played artist on British radio during the period 1984–2004.
Show Notes & Links:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/George_Michael
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Elton_John
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bernie_Taupin
Stellar.