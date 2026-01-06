Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1
11m

Juxtaposition1 is inviting you to a Zoom Star Chamber Meeting.

Topic: Romney Family Scandal, Murder of Carrie Elizabeth Dimas

Time: Jan 7, 2026, 5:30 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/8934347530?pwd=SnVHQk5UemhFY0hrSG0xWEVnLzIwQT09&omn=81613176959

Meeting ID: 893 434 7530

Passcode: 5iejEh

Join instructions:

https://us06web.zoom.us/meetings/81613176959/invitations?signature=ruw8Wiz6niEtIBPNYkxutoltNkVEHmtjqNajiCA5yOs

Requirements for attendance:

No mobile phones allowed

Have Zoom audio & visual camera functions

Read the articles in advance, links provided

Be ready to discuss the case

Juxtaposition1
3mEdited

Carrie Elizabeth Romney, the sister-in-law of former US Senator Mitt Romney, was found dead in a Los Angeles parking lot on Friday, October 10. She was 64. In a statement to PEOPLE, a representative for Mitt Romney said, “Our family is heartbroken by the loss of Carrie, who brought warmth and love to all our lives. We ask for privacy during this difficult time.”

A representative for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told PEOPLE that deputies responded around 8:30 pm PT on Friday to the 24500 block of Town Center Drive, where a woman was found in a Valencia parking garage. The official confirmed that the woman either jumped or fell from the structure. According to NBC Los Angeles, the garage is five stories tall and located near a Hyatt Regency hotel.

October 2026 Sunrise and Sunset Times in Santa Clarita, California: https://sunrise-sunset.org/us/santa-clarita-ca/2026/10

Juxta's opinion:

(A Gladio team of three armed with stun guns, poison & insulin needles could easily commit this murder along with a reconnaissance team from the adjacent Hyatt Regent 6th floor)

The LA County Sheriff never investigated it. The LA County ME quickly ruled it a suicide.

