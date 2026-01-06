October 10, 2025, Carrie Elizabeth Romney, 64, the sister-in-law of former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney, was found dead close to shopping mall Friday night just months after her nine-year marriage ended. (Estranged wife of G Scott Romney, 84)

A preliminary assessment suggested that Romney, 64, may have jumped or fallen from the five-story garage in question, reports ABC News. Her car was reportedly discovered parked at the garage, which is also near the city’s Hyatt Regency Hotel.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has listed her cause of death as “deferred” while toxicology results are currently pending. The local sheriff’s department has said it is conducting a death investigation and is awaiting the medical examiner’s findings. (This mysterious death was later ruled a suicide)

Authors Richard and Joan Ostling have written that the Romneys are “an LDS political dynasty” and “LDS royalty”, based on the family’s heritage and their modern-day prominence in business, politics and as part of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The family is linked by marriage to the Smith family, and has a lateral relationship with the Matheson family, the Huntsman family, and the Eyring family.

A branch of the Romneys resides in the Mormon colonies in Mexico. The Romney family emigrated to the United States from Dalton-in-Furness, England in the 1840s.

The Romney family is a prominent American political family. Its family members include George W. Romney (1907–1995), the 43rd Governor of Michigan (1963–1969), and his son, Mitt Romney (born 1947), who was the 70th Governor of Massachusetts (2003–2007), the 2012 Republican U.S. Presidential nominee, and later a U.S. Senator for Utah (2019–2025).

Carrie Elizabeth Romney (née Dimas) — beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend — passed from this life on October 10, 2025, in Valencia, California. She was born on September 26, 1961, at St. Joseph’s Hospital to John Dimas and Nancy Lillie.

Polygamy (called plural marriage by Latter-day Saints in the 19th century or the principle by modern fundamentalist practitioners of polygamy) was practiced by leaders of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church) for more than half of the 19th century and practiced publicly from 1852 to 1890 by between 20 and 30 percent of Latter-day Saint families. Polygamy among Latter-day Saints has been controversial, both in Western society and within the LDS Church itself. Many U.S. politicians were strongly opposed to the practice; the Republican platform even referred to polygamy and slavery as "the twin relics of barbarism." Joseph Smith, founder of the Latter-day Saint movement, first introduced polygamy privately in the 1830s. Later, in 1852, Orson Pratt, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, publicly announced and defended the practice at the request of then-church president Brigham Young.

Bloomfield Hills is a city in Oakland County in the U.S. state of Michigan. A northern suburb of Detroit on the Woodward Corridor, Bloomfield Hills is located roughly twenty miles (32 km) northwest of downtown Detroit and is surrounded on most sides by Bloomfield Township. As of the 2020 United States census, the city had a population of 4,470.

Eldest son George Scott Romney, Jr has married & divorced four times: