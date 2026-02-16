George von Mohrenschildt emigrated to the United States in May 1938, after which he legally Gallicised the nobiliary particle in his name from the German “von” to the French “de”. According to de Mohrenschildt, he gathered information about people involved in pro-Nazi activities, such as those bidding for US oil leases on behalf of Nazi Germany before the US became involved in World War II. De Mohrenschildt testified that a further purpose of his data collection was to help French petroleum companies outbid the Germans. He said that he was doing this work on behalf of French intelligence, but that he was not a member of French intelligence.

George de Mohrenschildt spent the summer of 1938 with his older brother Dimitri von Mohrenschildt on Long Island, New York. Like George, Dimitri von Mohrenschildt was a staunch anti-communist, who was also an anti-Nazi agent for General William J. Donovan‘s OSS and, during the Cold War, one of the founders of Radio Free Europe and Radio Liberty.

While in New York, de Mohrenschildt became acquainted with the Bouvier family, including future First Lady of the United States Jacqueline Bouvier. Jacqueline grew up calling de Mohrenschildt “Uncle George” and would often sit on his knee. He became a close friend of Jacqueline’s aunt Edith Bouvier Beale.

and Jackie’s Aunt Edith Bouvier Beale:

De Mohrenschildt dabbled in the insurance business from 1939 to 1941 but failed his broker’s examination. In 1941, he became associated with Film Facts in New York, a production company owned by his cousin, Berend Maydell, also known as Baron Maydell (or Count Maydell) who allegedly had pro-Nazi sympathies. In 1942, en route to Mexico, de Mohrenschildt was confronted by agents of the US government who accused him of being a Nazi spy. After his car was searched, he was let go and continued on to Mexico. According to a memo by former CIA director Richard Helms, de Mohrenschildt “was alleged to be a Nazi espionage agent.” In 1942 de Mohrenschildt applied to join the Office of Strategic Services, but his application was rejected on the grounds of this suspicion. George de Mohrenschildt denied ever having Nazi sympathies and claimed instead to have helped raise money in America for the Polish resistance, by making a documentary film about resistance fighters in Occupied Poland.

In 1941, de Mohrenschildt co-founded The Russian Review. In 1942, he married an American teenager named Dorothy Pierson. They had a daughter, Alexandra (known as Alexis) and divorced in early 1944. In 1945, de Mohrenschildt received a master’s degree in petroleum geology from the University of Texas

.

Edward Jay Epstein (December 6, 1935 – January 9, 2024) was an American COINTELPRO investigative journalist and a political science professor at Harvard University, the University of California, Los Angeles, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He helped to lure George de Mohrenschildt to his murder

.