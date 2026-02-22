“Girl Can’t Help It", a song by Journey

“Girl Can’t Help It“ is a song by the American rock band Journey, from their 1986 album Raised on Radio. The song was released as the third single from that album, following “Be Good to Yourself” and “Suzanne”. Like the previous two singles, “Girl Can’t Help It” was a Billboard top 40 hit, entering the chart on September 20, 1986, and peaking at number 17. It also became a top 10 rock hit, peaking at number 9 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart.

Raised on Radio was released three years after Frontiers (1983). In 1984, both lead guitarist Neal Schon and lead singer Steve Perry released albums on their own; Schon in the band HSAS (Through the Fire), and Perry with his debut solo album, Street Talk. Perry considered leaving Journey following the release of Street Talk which he has referred to as “one of the most fun experiences I’ve had”. Perry decided to return to working with Journey when he received a call from keyboardist Jonathan Cain, who wanted him to work on some unfinished songs