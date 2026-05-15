Giro d'Italia 2026 Stage 7, final 10 Kilometers
Faggio to Vieste Finale atop the Blockhaus Mountain climb, stage is a 250-mile distance.
These last ten kilometers to the finish are all steep uphill gradient of 8-14%.
Battle for the 2026 Pink Leader’s Jersey.
Updated General Classification After Stage 7
Pos Rider Team Time
1 Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) Visma-Lease a Bike 27:48:14
2 Juan Ayuso (ESP) UAE Team Emirates-XRG +1:24
3 Ben Healy (IRL) EF Education-EasyPost +1:49
4 Isaac del Toro (MEX) UAE Team Emirates-XRG +1:58
5 Richard Carapaz (ECU) EF Education-EasyPost +2:11
6 Florian Lipowitz (GER) Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe +2:34
7 Giulio Pellizzari (ITA) Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe +2:51
8 Thymen Arensman (NED) INEOS Grenadiers +3:09
9 Antonio Pedrero (ESP) Movistar Team +3:22
10 Michael Storer (AUS) Tudor Pro Cycling +3:46