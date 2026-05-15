Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
30m

Updated General Classification After Stage 7

Pos Rider Team Time

1 Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) Visma-Lease a Bike 27:48:14

2 Juan Ayuso (ESP) UAE Team Emirates-XRG +1:24

3 Ben Healy (IRL) EF Education-EasyPost +1:49

4 Isaac del Toro (MEX) UAE Team Emirates-XRG +1:58

5 Richard Carapaz (ECU) EF Education-EasyPost +2:11

6 Florian Lipowitz (GER) Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe +2:34

7 Giulio Pellizzari (ITA) Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe +2:51

8 Thymen Arensman (NED) INEOS Grenadiers +3:09

9 Antonio Pedrero (ESP) Movistar Team +3:22

10 Michael Storer (AUS) Tudor Pro Cycling +3:46

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Juxtaposition1 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture