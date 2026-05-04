The 2026 Giro d’Italia will take place from May 9 to May 31, 2026, starting in Bulgaria and featuring a route that is yet to be fully revealed.

Route Information:

While the complete route details are still under wraps, it is anticipated that the race will feature a mix of mountainous stages and flat sections, typical of the Giro d’Italia. The final route presentation is expected to occur in October 2025.

There are rumors of significant climbs, including potential finishes in the Alps, and a return to notable locations like Cervinia and possibly a summit finish in Carì, Switzerland.

With the 109th edition set to crown another winner and create, new milestones, Olympics.com takes a look at some of the records thus far.

Most overall wins (Pink Jersey): Alfredo Binda (5 wins: 1925, 1927, 1928, 1929, 1933); Fausto Coppi (5 wins: 1940, 1947, 1949, 1952, 1953); Eddy Merckx (5 wins: 1968, 1970, 1972, 1973, 1974)

Most consecutive overall wins (Pink Jersey): Carlo Galetti (3: from 1910 to 1912); Alfredo Binda (3: from 1927 to 1929); Eddy Merckx (from 1972 to 1974)

Most days in the Pink Jersey: Eddy Merckx (78)

Most points classification wins (Cyclamen Jersey): Roger de Vlaeminck (3)

Most climbers’ classification wins (Green Jersey; Blue Jersey since 2012): Gino Bartali (7)

Most young rider classification wins (White Jersey): Volodymyr Pulnikov (2); Pavel Tonkov (2); Bob Jungels (2); Miguel Ángel López (2)

Most stage wins: Mario Cipollini (42)

Record for most participations: Vladimiro Panizza & Domenico Pozzovivo (18)

Italian Gianni Bugno spent 20 days wearing the Maglia Rosa in 1990.

American Andy Hampsten won the 1988 Giro di Italia, the only American to do so.

Il Pirata Pirate) Marco Pantani won both the Giro and Tour de France in 1998.

Phil Liggett, the English voice of cycling explains the Giro di Italia history.