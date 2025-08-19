Gladio Murder & Music Video trivia (Back on the Chain Gang)

Waterloo Bridge & Chrissie Hynde filmed "Back on the Chain Gang" music video. This was only a few weeks after Roberto Clavi was found garroted and displayed (hung) by an orange rope underneath the Masonic Blackfriars Bridge directly behind Chrissie's shoulder. (the very next bridge downstream (North) in plain view.

Her lead guitarist, age 25, was also murdered on the same day as was Roberto Calvi, June 16, 1982.

Crissie Hynde was born in Akron Ohio and attended Kent State University.