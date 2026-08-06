Gladio Murder of CIA Francis Gary Powers
August 1, 1977, Van Nuys San Fernado Valley at the Sepulveda Dam Recreation Area
Rear rotor stabilizer exploded off the Bell-206B causing a spiral upon autorotation.
List of notable BELL-206B JetRanger helicopter crashes:
1) Gary Powers, August 1, 1977 (Lockheed CIA U-2 Spy Pilot)
2) Stevie Ray Vaughan, August 27, 1990 (CIA Hollywood Music Cult)
3) Bill Graham-Wulf Grajonca, October 25, 1991 (Haight Asbury CIA Project)
4) Frank Wells, April 3, 1994, President & COO of The Walt Disney Company
Lockheed U2 Spy Plane:
The 1977 Encino helicopter crash was an aviation accident that occurred on August 1, 1977, when Bell 206B JetRanger helicopter N4TV, operated by KNBC as a news traffic reporting aircraft, experienced fuel exhaustion and crashed into a field in the Sepulveda Basin near Encino, California. The pilot, Francis Gary Powers, who had logged 7,193 total flight hours including 381 hours in the Bell 206, and cameraman George Spears were both killed on impact.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigated the incident under docket LAX77FA060 and determined the probable cause to be the pilot's mismanagement of fuel, including improper in-flight decisions that led to depletion without adequate monitoring or autorotation initiation. Powers, aged 47 and previously renowned for piloting the Lockheed U-2 reconnaissance aircraft shot down over the Soviet Union in 1960, had transitioned to civilian aviation work, including traffic reporting for Los Angeles television station KNBC following his release in a 1962 prisoner exchange.
Show Notes & Links:
https://www.thisdayinaviation.com/2026/08/01/
https://grokipedia.com/page/1977_Encino_helicopter_crash
Francis Gary Powers was a highly-experienced airplane pilot. At the time of the crash, Powers had 7,193 total flight hours, with 381 hours in the Bell 206. He had attended the Bell 206B Pilot Transition Training Course at the Bell Helicopter Training School, Fort Worth, Texas.
When TDiA attended the Bell Helicopter Training Academy in 1981, the crash of Power’s JetRanger was discussed by the school’s instructors in great detail, and described Mr. Powers’ last day from the moment he left home. The high-profile accident involving Bell’s leading civil product had been thoroughly investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and by Bell’s own experts. ¹
Powers, returning from covering the fire in Santa Barbara for Channel 4 News, flew past the Santa Barbara Municipal Airport (SBA), Oxnard Airport (OXR), and Camarillo Airport (CMA), all of which were almost directly along his course, and all of which could have provided fuel for the Bell 206.
Power's Bell 206B JetRanger was completely destroyed when it crashed August 1977.