Rear rotor stabilizer exploded off the Bell-206B causing a spiral upon autorotation.

List of notable BELL-206B JetRanger helicopter crashes:

1) Gary Powers, August 1, 1977 (Lockheed CIA U-2 Spy Pilot)



2) Stevie Ray Vaughan, August 27, 1990 (CIA Hollywood Music Cult)



3) Bill Graham-Wulf Grajonca, October 25, 1991 (Haight Asbury CIA Project)

4) Frank Wells, April 3, 1994, President & COO of The Walt Disney Company

Lockheed U2 Spy Plane:

The 1977 Encino helicopter crash was an aviation accident that occurred on August 1, 1977, when Bell 206B JetRanger helicopter N4TV, operated by KNBC as a news traffic reporting aircraft, experienced fuel exhaustion and crashed into a field in the Sepulveda Basin near Encino, California. The pilot, Francis Gary Powers, who had logged 7,193 total flight hours including 381 hours in the Bell 206, and cameraman George Spears were both killed on impact.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigated the incident under docket LAX77FA060 and determined the probable cause to be the pilot's mismanagement of fuel, including improper in-flight decisions that led to depletion without adequate monitoring or autorotation initiation. Powers, aged 47 and previously renowned for piloting the Lockheed U-2 reconnaissance aircraft shot down over the Soviet Union in 1960, had transitioned to civilian aviation work, including traffic reporting for Los Angeles television station KNBC following his release in a 1962 prisoner exchange.

After his release from the Soviet Union, Powers was employed as a test pilot for Lockheed, 1962–1970. He then became an airborne traffic and news reporter for several Los Angeles-area radio and television broadcast stations.