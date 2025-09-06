Gladio Murder of Vadim Kruglov, 37, stabbed & found inside a Pyramid Tent.

Vadim Kruglov’s disfigured body was discovered approximately around the time of the Ritual of Burning in Effigy the Man Saturday night August 30, 2025. The Burning Man Festival concluded on Monday September 1st. Signs & Symbols all over this homicide.

The Black Rock City address of the body was I & 8:30 which comport to a #911.

Vadim’s friend reported him “missing” four days earlier on Tuesday August 26th.

Igor Kruglov (young looking father) posted an impassioned plea for justice on the META social platform. META means ‘death or dead” in Hebrew.

Burning Man Music & Art Festival is a BLM permitted annual event for 35-years.

Fingerprints were used to identify the body. Face was disfigured.

Vadim Kruglov is a Russian National. Media has reported him to be from Tacoma Washington. Linked in has his residency as New York City Metropolitan Area.

Burning Man is a week-long large-scale desert event focused on "community, art, self-expression, and self-reliance" held annually in the Western United States. The event's name comes from its ceremony on the penultimate night of the event: the symbolic burning of a large wooden effigy, referred to as the Man, the Saturday evening before Labor Day. Since 1990, the event has been at Black Rock City in northwestern Nevada, a temporary city erected in the Black Rock Desert about 100 miles (160 km) north-northeast of Reno. According to Burning Man co-founder Larry Harvey in 2004, the event is guided by ten stated principles: radical inclusion, gifting, decommodification, radical self-reliance, radical self-expression, communal effort, civic responsibility, leaving no trace, participation, and immediacy.

Burning Man features no headliners or scheduled performers; participants create all the art, activities, and events. Artwork includes experimental and interactive sculptures, buildings, performances, and art cars, among other media. These contributions are inspired by a theme chosen annually by the Burning Man Project.