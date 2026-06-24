William Egan Colby (January 4, 1920 – April 27, 1996) was a Military Intelligence officer who served as Director of Central Intelligence (DCI) from September 1973 to January 1976. During World War II, Colby served with the Office of Strategic Services. After the war, he joined the newly created Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

Colby won the Silver Star and French Croix de Guerre while assisting the French underground as a member of the Office of Strategic Services (OSS) in World War II. He then went to work for a Manhattan law firm, Donovan, Leisure, Newton & Lombard, run by the founder of the Office of Strategic Services, William J. Donovan, who recruited him into the CIA.

Before and during the Vietnam War, Colby served as chief of station in Saigon, chief of the CIA’s Far East Division, and head of the Civil Operations and Rural Development (C.O.R.D.S.) effort and oversaw the Phoenix Programs. C

Bill Colby became Director of Central Intelligence (DCI) (September 1973 to January 1976) and during his tenure, under intense pressure from the Congress and the media, adopted a policy of relative openness about U.S. intelligence activities to the Senate Church Committee and the House Pike Committee. Colby served as DCI under presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford until January 30, 1976, and was succeeded at the CIA by George H. W. Bush.

Idaho Senator Frank Church interviews DCI William Colby re: poison dart gun .45.

Different types of Flechettes are available depending on the intent to injure or kill.

Empty platitudes parroted by CIA Director William Colby. Public propaganda.

James Angelton discusses “Executive Action” aka: NATO Gladio Murder Program.

William Colby & Wild Bill Donovan led Gladio Training in Norway post WW2.

Military Intelligence Committee chaired by DCI William Colby in Washington.

Colby with Ngo Dinh Diem in 1963 just before his assassination November 2, 1963. Ngô Đình Diệm, the first president of South Vietnam, was assassinated on 2 November 1963 during a CIA‑backed coup d’état led by General Dương Văn Minh

Location of Cobb Island Marina & the Rock Point Peninsula for Colby’s #13 cabin.

On May 8, 1996, William Colby’s pristine body was found on this beach along the Wicomico River which flows into the Potomac River at Neale Sound Cobb Island, at his shoreline cabin. This fishing and sailing area is sixty miles south of his Georgetown Washington DC residence.

Colby body suffered no water damage whatsoever, no water in his lungs. He’d been in storage for nine days, probable in the nearby St Francis Retreat basement freezer.

Kevin Akers points to the spot where he found Colby’s green fiberglass canoe.

13450 Hill Road (#13 address), Rock Point Maryland, the murder scene of William Colby, killed halfway through his Saturday night dinner of steamed clams and corn.

This residence was referred to as an “oysterman’s cottage”, surrounded on three sides by water equipped with two boat access piers. Ideal for Gladio Kill Team Zodiac rafts to arrive unnoticed on a windy night after the 7:57pm sunset.

The Eastside of Bill Colby’s property Cul de Sac at 13450 Hill Road.

William Colby’s 37-foot sailboat, which he worked on all day Saturday at the nearby Cobb Island Marina, named “Eagle Wing II”.