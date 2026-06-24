Gladio Murder of William Colby, CIA Director
Killed in his kitchen at 8:30pm Saturday, April 27, 1996, a #13 date in a #13 cabin.
William Egan Colby (January 4, 1920 – April 27, 1996) was a Military Intelligence officer who served as Director of Central Intelligence (DCI) from September 1973 to January 1976. During World War II, Colby served with the Office of Strategic Services. After the war, he joined the newly created Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).
Colby won the Silver Star and French Croix de Guerre while assisting the French underground as a member of the Office of Strategic Services (OSS) in World War II. He then went to work for a Manhattan law firm, Donovan, Leisure, Newton & Lombard, run by the founder of the Office of Strategic Services, William J. Donovan, who recruited him into the CIA.
Before and during the Vietnam War, Colby served as chief of station in Saigon, chief of the CIA’s Far East Division, and head of the Civil Operations and Rural Development (C.O.R.D.S.) effort and oversaw the Phoenix Programs. C
Bill Colby became Director of Central Intelligence (DCI) (September 1973 to January 1976) and during his tenure, under intense pressure from the Congress and the media, adopted a policy of relative openness about U.S. intelligence activities to the Senate Church Committee and the House Pike Committee. Colby served as DCI under presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford until January 30, 1976, and was succeeded at the CIA by George H. W. Bush.
Idaho Senator Frank Church interviews DCI William Colby re: poison dart gun .45.
Different types of Flechettes are available depending on the intent to injure or kill.
Empty platitudes parroted by CIA Director William Colby. Public propaganda.
James Angelton discusses “Executive Action” aka: NATO Gladio Murder Program.
William Colby & Wild Bill Donovan led Gladio Training in Norway post WW2.
Military Intelligence Committee chaired by DCI William Colby in Washington.
Colby with Ngo Dinh Diem in 1963 just before his assassination November 2, 1963. Ngô Đình Diệm, the first president of South Vietnam, was assassinated on 2 November 1963 during a CIA‑backed coup d’état led by General Dương Văn Minh
Location of Cobb Island Marina & the Rock Point Peninsula for Colby’s #13 cabin.
On May 8, 1996, William Colby’s pristine body was found on this beach along the Wicomico River which flows into the Potomac River at Neale Sound Cobb Island, at his shoreline cabin. This fishing and sailing area is sixty miles south of his Georgetown Washington DC residence.
Colby body suffered no water damage whatsoever, no water in his lungs. He’d been in storage for nine days, probable in the nearby St Francis Retreat basement freezer.
Kevin Akers points to the spot where he found Colby’s green fiberglass canoe.
13450 Hill Road (#13 address), Rock Point Maryland, the murder scene of William Colby, killed halfway through his Saturday night dinner of steamed clams and corn.
This residence was referred to as an “oysterman’s cottage”, surrounded on three sides by water equipped with two boat access piers. Ideal for Gladio Kill Team Zodiac rafts to arrive unnoticed on a windy night after the 7:57pm sunset.
The Eastside of Bill Colby’s property Cul de Sac at 13450 Hill Road.
William Colby’s 37-foot sailboat, which he worked on all day Saturday at the nearby Cobb Island Marina, named “Eagle Wing II”.
Friday June 26th Jennifer Small & Juxta will present a William Colby Gladio analysis video.
Stay tuned for that.
State Department Ambassador wife Sally Shelton, age 51, was quoted:
"Bill survived parachuting into France and Norway to fight the Germans in World War II. He survived two tours of duty in Vietnam and a horrible mugging a few years ago in Georgetown. If he survived all that, he could survive tipping over in a canoe," Shelton-Colby said in a telephone interview from the couple's summer home near Charles County's Cobb Island.
She described her husband, 76, as extraordinarily fit, in perfect health and "full of joie de vivre," agile enough to clamber up his sailboat mast and vigorous enough to take on men 20 years his junior.
She also said he was a "superb boatman" who always wore a life jacket when he went out in his canoe.
Colby was last seen by neighbors at 7:15 p.m. Saturday, and his canoe was found early Sunday on its side in the Wicomico River shallows at Rock Point near the Colbys' weekend house.
"I know he is being portrayed as missing and presumed drowned, but that is an erroneous assumption," Shelton-Colby said, her voice quavering at times but brisk and upbeat as she described their life together and the plans they had been making for the future. "I think he's still alive. I think there's a real chance he is on land somewhere, perhaps with a broken leg or stunned, but waiting to be found."
Yet, Charles County Sheriff Fred Davis said yesterday that deputies and firefighters had found nothing in extensive searches of the shoreline and areas near the confluence of the Potomac and Wicomico rivers, where a fisherman found Colby's canoe. Twelve to 15 people spent much of Monday on the ground there, Davis said.
Maryland State Police helicopters equipped with infrared sensors that can detect the body heat of people or animals also turned up nothing in sweeps several miles up the Wicomico, a Potomac tributary about 40 miles south of Washington.
Shelton-Colby, who was in Houston visiting her mother last weekend, said that she spoke to her husband briefly by phone about 7 p.m. Saturday and that he sounded "absolutely super. He had had a great day working on his sailboat, he had bought a dozen clams for dinner, and he said he was going to take a hot shower and go to bed."
Contrary to earlier police reports, she said, he made no mention of planning to take a ride in his canoe, but that it was something they often did together after dinner. She also said initial reports from police that he had told her he was tired or not feeling well were not true. "He was fine," she said. "He has no heart problems whatsoever. He has the mind, body and spirit of a man a generation younger."
Sally Shelton-Colby, 51, a top administrator at the U.S. Agency for International Development, said she had no reason to suspect foul play, though she said she was aware her husband had acquired enemies during his three decades with the CIA, which included overseeing covert operations in Vietnam and later, as director, revealing agency secrets.
"Bill had his detractors. He made a number of enemies, and we are thinking of every conceivable thing at this point, but there is no evidence of foul play whatsoever," she said. She said many Vietnamese disliked Colby "for trying to promote human rights and democracy" there.
Some members of the intelligence community were bitter about Colby's role as CIA director, from 1973 to 1975, in revealing controversial agency operations and in collaborating extensively with Congress to increase its oversight of the agency. Shelton-Colby said the CIA had "called to see if it could be helpful" in the current search.
A CIA spokesman said yesterday that the agency is not helping in the search for Colby and has not begun a security investigation.
Shelton-Colby rejected vehemently the possibility that her husband might have taken his own life, saying he was "ebullient, happy, on a high" over his recent activities and future plans. She said he was particularly enthusiastic about an interactive CD-ROM game, "Spycraft," in which he made a cameo appearance and has been promoting abroad.
In recent weeks, Shelton-Colby said, the couple had been talking, half-jokingly, about "all the places we want to go and the books we want to read in the next 20 years." Married in 1984, the two have traveled extensively together and led active social and professional lives from their home in Georgetown. "He still has a lot of life in him and a lot of things left to do," she said.
Shelton-Colby spent much of yesterday with police and other officials involved in the search, which she said has involved a half-dozen state and federal agencies and as many as 80 civilian volunteers, including two of Colby's adult sons from a previous marriage. At one point yesterday, authorities said a red shirt splattered with paint had been found upriver from where the canoe had been beached. They initially thought the shirt might have belonged to Colby or been lent to him. But Shelton-Colby said that proved not to be the case.
She said she had shown officials several routes the couple took when they went canoeing together near their home on Neale Sound. "It was something we loved to do, it was so much fun," she said. Staff writers Todd Shields, R.J. Smith and Jackie Spinner contributed to this report. CAPTION: Sally Shelton-Colby described her husband as being in perfect health.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/archive/local/1996/05/02/a-wifes-certainty-hes-still-alive/4ed6de74-86ee-4a7f-8f69-1d4f9b670bf5/