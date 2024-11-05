Go Pound Sand! (MATRIX versus Reality)

Juxtaposition1 venting. Coffee Talk.
Fake elections Fake medical doctors
Real PhD doctors with fake advice
Pay to Play professionals
Corrupt Maritime Law Courts
Mainstream Media, Joe Rogan, Alex Jones, Rucker, Stew Peters, Brian Rose, et al…
Military Internet social media
Fake books
Fake book ghost authors
Fake journalists
Fake Newspapers
Fake magazines
Fake News
Fake leaders
Fake politics
Fake candidates
Humiliation rituals: Pledge of alliance, fake flag, fake debates, face diapers & voting
Steroid sport entertainment, rigged and fixed
Steroid woke massagers: Lance, Arnold, Jesse, Dwayne, Bruce Jenner-Caitlyn, Hulk Hogan, OJ, Air Jordan, Kobe, Marion Jones, LeBron.
Fake presenters everywhere. Fake channels recycling fake presenter content. Rinse and repeated relentlessly.
