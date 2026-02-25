"Going to the Big House", (the AI)

Going to the AI means understanding and utilizing artificial intelligence technologies. AI refers to computer systems that can perform tasks typically requiring human intelligence, such as reasoning, decision-making, and problem-solving. It encompasses various technologies, including machine learning and natural language processing, which enable machines to learn from data and perform complex tasks autonomously. AI is widely used in various fields, from healthcare to finance, and is expected to have a significant impact on our lives, potentially altering job markets and societal structures.