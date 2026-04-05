Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

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Juxtaposition1
1dEdited

Footnotes & Links:

https://www.lockheedmartin.com/en-us/capabilities/missile-defense/golden-dome-missile-defense.html

https://www.lockheedmartin.com/en-us/products.html

https://www.lockheedmartin.com/en-us/capabilities/space/strategic-missile-defense.html

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Juxtaposition1
1dEdited

SWISS BANK NATO Netcentric Warfare is being rolled out as Trojan Horses:

Precision Medicine

REAL ID verified

CRISPR Therapeutics Neuromodulation, Molecular Engineering

Proof of Personhood

Drones, helicopters, CubeSats

Point-of-Care Healthcare

Vaccines, flu shots, EDTA, hormone therapies

SMART DUST mesogens, MEMS & MILMOS

SMART Meters

Ring cameras

LED streetlights

LED home & automobile lights

Blue Tooth, Zigbee

Bio-TOKENIZED Economy, programmable social credit

Stargate Data Centers

CERN, Scintillations

Synthetic biology, Human Augmentation

WBAN, Wireless Routers, Medical Wireless Body Area Network, Metropolitan WBAN

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