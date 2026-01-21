Great American Smoke Out & Rosanne Roseannadanna

Roseanne Roseannadanna is a character created and portrayed by Gilda Radner on Weekend Update in the early seasons of Saturday Night Live (SNL). She was the segment’s consumer affairs reporter who, like an earlier Radner character Emily Litella, editorialized on current issues, only to go off topic before being interrupted by the anchor. Unlike Litella’s meek and apologetic character, Roseannadanna was brash and tactless. The character was based on Rose Ann Scamardella, a former anchorwoman on WABC-TV’s Eyewitness News in New York City.[2] The character also appeared later in Radner’s live one-woman shows.