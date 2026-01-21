Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Great American Smoke Out & Rosanne Roseannadanna

A character created & portrayed by Gilda Radner on Weekend Update for Saturday Night Live (SNL).
Juxtaposition1
Jan 21, 2026

Roseanne Roseannadanna is a character created and portrayed by Gilda Radner on Weekend Update in the early seasons of Saturday Night Live (SNL). She was the segment’s consumer affairs reporter who, like an earlier Radner character Emily Litella, editorialized on current issues, only to go off topic before being interrupted by the anchor. Unlike Litella’s meek and apologetic character, Roseannadanna was brash and tactless. The character was based on Rose Ann Scamardella, a former anchorwoman on WABC-TV’s Eyewitness News in New York City.[2] The character also appeared later in Radner’s live one-woman shows.

