Steve McQueen/Bill Hickman, Ford Mustang versus Chicago Outfit killer’s Dodge Charger & the music of Lalo Schifrin. Racing around Abigail Folger’s building-1968

Bullitt is a 1968 American organized crime thriller film directed by Peter Yates, from a screenplay by Alan R. Trustman and Harry Kleiner, based on the 1963 novel Mute Witness by Robert L. Fish. It stars Steve McQueen, Robert Vaughn, Jacqueline Bisset, Don Gordon, Robert Duvall, Simon Oakland, and Norman Fell. In the film, San Francisco police detective Frank Bullitt (McQueen) investigates the murder of a witness he was assigned to protect.

A star vehicle for McQueen, Bullitt began development once Yates was hired upon the completion of the screenplay, which differs significantly from Fish’s novel. Principal photography took place throughout 1967, with filming primarily taking place on location in San Francisco. The film was produced by McQueen’s Solar Productions, with Robert Relyea as executive producer alongside Philip D’Antoni. Lalo Schifrin wrote the film’s jazz-inspired score. Bullitt is notable for its extensive use of practical locations and stunt work.