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Juxtaposition1
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Tactical Radars for Ground Surveillance:

Battlefield awareness is the key to battlefield dominance. The field

commander who knows the enemy’s location and the types of forces being

deployed enjoys a great tactical advantage. The problem of detecting and

classifying ground targets presents substantial technical challenges, which

Lincoln Laboratory has addressed for nearly three decades in its Tactical

Technology program. Substantial progress has been made in many aspects of

ground surveillance since the mid-1960s, but many challenges remain. These

challenges include sensor development, signal processing, and target-recognition

technology. Among its successes, the Laboratory has provided the foundation

for operational national assets such as the Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar

System (Joint STARS) airborne surveillance system. This article describes in

chronological order several important Laboratory tactical-radar programs and

the technologies that were developed for both airborne and ground-based

surface surveillance.

https://archive.ll.mit.edu/publications/journal/pdf/vol12_no2/12_2tacticalradars.pdf

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Juxtaposition1:

Make your check payable to: “CMM”

PO Box 601

Sonoma, CA. 95476

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