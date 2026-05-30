Ground Penetrating Radar Project GeoDAR
GPR NATO use & abuse weapons
Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) has significant military applications, including:
Detection of Unexploded Ordnance (UXO): GPR is used to identify and locate buried explosives, enhancing safety in military operations.
Tunnel Location: It helps in locating underground tunnels and hidden structures, which is crucial for reconnaissance and counter-espionage.
Intrusion Detection: GPR can sense human motion through walls and underground, aiding in security and emergency measures.
Real-Time Identification of IEDs: Advanced GPR systems are employed to identify and locate improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in real-time.
Subsurface Exploration: GPR provides critical insights into subsurface features, aiding in strategic decision-making and safety.
These applications demonstrate GPR’s versatility and importance in modern military operations.
Tactical Radars for Ground Surveillance:
Battlefield awareness is the key to battlefield dominance. The field
commander who knows the enemy’s location and the types of forces being
deployed enjoys a great tactical advantage. The problem of detecting and
classifying ground targets presents substantial technical challenges, which
Lincoln Laboratory has addressed for nearly three decades in its Tactical
Technology program. Substantial progress has been made in many aspects of
ground surveillance since the mid-1960s, but many challenges remain. These
challenges include sensor development, signal processing, and target-recognition
technology. Among its successes, the Laboratory has provided the foundation
for operational national assets such as the Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar
System (Joint STARS) airborne surveillance system. This article describes in
chronological order several important Laboratory tactical-radar programs and
the technologies that were developed for both airborne and ground-based
surface surveillance.
https://archive.ll.mit.edu/publications/journal/pdf/vol12_no2/12_2tacticalradars.pdf
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