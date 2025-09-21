Haight Ashbury Project (HAP 1965-85)

Tune in. Turn On. Drop Out. Timothy Leary at the Be-In Festival FREE Concert 1967.
Military Counterintelligence Projects from 1965-1985 Peoples Temple Jim Jones through the assassinations of George Moscone & Harvey Milk to kidnappings and snuff films by USMC soldiers Leonard Lake & Charles Ng.
San Francisco CIA MK Ultra Programs (twenty-year period):
Operation Sea Spray (chem trails of toxic poisons by military aircraft)
Presidio ARMY Base, SF Port Authority docks, Naval Operations
Operation Midnight Climax (prostitution honey pot, drugging & extortion)
Summer of Love Human Be-In Festival & FREE Concerts
Psychedelic music, drugs & sex (All provided for FREE)
HAFMC Free medical Clinal (FREE Healthcare)
Peace Riots, anti-war Vietnam Protests
Church of Satan, Hare Krishna, Transcendental Meditation, EST, Peoples Temple
Saint Ignatius de Loyola Catholic Parrish, Lone Mountain & USF Jesuit University, UC San Francisco campus, Sharon Meadow Golden Gate Park.
Scottish Rites Temple at 1859 Geary Boulevard used by Reverand Jim Jones
Charles Sullivan & the Filmore Theater on Filmore Street at Geary Boulevard.
Francis Ford Coppola & George Lucas film THX 1138 on Navy Airbase, BART Bechtel Projects, Caldecott Tunnels, & DOE land for 1969 Altamont Concert.
Hells Angeles Sonny Barger, Hunter S. Thompson & Allen Ginsberg
Black Panthers Huey Newton
Robert Cohon Coyote’s SF Mime Troupe & Countercultural activities
Greenfield Ranch, Peoples Temple, Rainbow Colony, Leornard Lake
US ARMY Timothy Leary, Paul Tate, Sonny Barger, Richard Allen Davis
CIA psychiatrist Louis Jolyon West, Ken Kesey, Richard Alpert
CBS, RCA, Warner Brothers, Capitol Records artists: Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, Grace Slick, Steve Miller, Boz Skaggs, Jerry Garcia, Grateful Dead, Mick Jagger
895 O’Farrell Street Theater, nude dancing, porn film “Behind the Green Door”
The Mithell Brothers Artie and Jim, producers of porn media & live nude dancing
Castro Street, Polk Steet, Gay entertainment & restaurant District
The Russ Building and Paul Pelosi’s office at 235 Montgomery Street
The Knights of Malta at 465 California Street, BOA at 555 California
Comedy Clubs, Nude dancing & Jazz music along Broadway at Columbus
Melvin Beli’s Office, Clown Alley, TransAmerican Pyramid at 600 Montgomery
Abigail Folger’s apartment at 1750 Taylor Street
Patricia Hearst’s kidnapping residence at 1235 Masonic Avenue Haight Ashbury
Zodiac killing of Paul Stine of 1842 Fell Street & shot dead in Presidio Heights
President Gerald Ford’s hoax assassination attempt at Saint Francis Hotel
Kidnapping of Kevin Collins at Masonic & Oak Streets on February 10, 1984
Bohemian Club 624 Taylor St. & Olympic Club doppelganger twin 524 Post St.
Ronald Reagan, Jerry Brown, Willie Brown, Joe Alioto, Leo Ryan, Diane Feinstein
Nancy & Paul Pelosi, Goldon Getty, Anne Gilbert, Judge William Newsom
Barbara Boxer, Art Agnos, Quinten Kopp, Dan White, John & Phillip Burton
Joe Demaggio, Willie Mays, Willie McCovey, OJ Simpson, Joe Montana