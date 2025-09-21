Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2
2

Haight Ashbury Project (HAP 1965-85)

San Francisco Port Authority Military Intelligence Operations since 1776 to the present.
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Sep 21, 2025
2
2
Share
Transcript

Tune in. Turn On. Drop Out. Timothy Leary at the Be-In Festival FREE Concert 1967.

Military Counterintelligence Projects from 1965-1985 Peoples Temple Jim Jones through the assassinations of George Moscone & Harvey Milk to kidnappings and snuff films by USMC soldiers Leonard Lake & Charles Ng.

San Francisco CIA MK Ultra Programs (twenty-year period):

  • Operation Sea Spray (chem trails of toxic poisons by military aircraft)

  • Presidio ARMY Base, SF Port Authority docks, Naval Operations

  • Operation Midnight Climax (prostitution honey pot, drugging & extortion)

  • Summer of Love Human Be-In Festival & FREE Concerts

  • Psychedelic music, drugs & sex (All provided for FREE)

  • HAFMC Free medical Clinal (FREE Healthcare)

  • Peace Riots, anti-war Vietnam Protests

  • Church of Satan, Hare Krishna, Transcendental Meditation, EST, Peoples Temple

  • Saint Ignatius de Loyola Catholic Parrish, Lone Mountain & USF Jesuit University, UC San Francisco campus, Sharon Meadow Golden Gate Park.

  • Scottish Rites Temple at 1859 Geary Boulevard used by Reverand Jim Jones

  • Charles Sullivan & the Filmore Theater on Filmore Street at Geary Boulevard.

  • Francis Ford Coppola & George Lucas film THX 1138 on Navy Airbase, BART Bechtel Projects, Caldecott Tunnels, & DOE land for 1969 Altamont Concert.

  • Hells Angeles Sonny Barger, Hunter S. Thompson & Allen Ginsberg

  • Black Panthers Huey Newton

  • Robert Cohon Coyote’s SF Mime Troupe & Countercultural activities

  • Greenfield Ranch, Peoples Temple, Rainbow Colony, Leornard Lake

  • US ARMY Timothy Leary, Paul Tate, Sonny Barger, Richard Allen Davis

  • CIA psychiatrist Louis Jolyon West, Ken Kesey, Richard Alpert

  • CBS, RCA, Warner Brothers, Capitol Records artists: Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, Grace Slick, Steve Miller, Boz Skaggs, Jerry Garcia, Grateful Dead, Mick Jagger

  • 895 O’Farrell Street Theater, nude dancing, porn film “Behind the Green Door”

  • The Mithell Brothers Artie and Jim, producers of porn media & live nude dancing

  • Castro Street, Polk Steet, Gay entertainment & restaurant District

  • The Russ Building and Paul Pelosi’s office at 235 Montgomery Street

  • The Knights of Malta at 465 California Street, BOA at 555 California

  • Comedy Clubs, Nude dancing & Jazz music along Broadway at Columbus

  • Melvin Beli’s Office, Clown Alley, TransAmerican Pyramid at 600 Montgomery

  • Abigail Folger’s apartment at 1750 Taylor Street

  • Patricia Hearst’s kidnapping residence at 1235 Masonic Avenue Haight Ashbury

  • Zodiac killing of Paul Stine of 1842 Fell Street & shot dead in Presidio Heights

  • President Gerald Ford’s hoax assassination attempt at Saint Francis Hotel

  • Kidnapping of Kevin Collins at Masonic & Oak Streets on February 10, 1984

  • Bohemian Club 624 Taylor St. & Olympic Club doppelganger twin 524 Post St.

  • Ronald Reagan, Jerry Brown, Willie Brown, Joe Alioto, Leo Ryan, Diane Feinstein

  • Nancy & Paul Pelosi, Goldon Getty, Anne Gilbert, Judge William Newsom

  • Barbara Boxer, Art Agnos, Quinten Kopp, Dan White, John & Phillip Burton

  • Joe Demaggio, Willie Mays, Willie McCovey, OJ Simpson, Joe Montana

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Juxtaposition1
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture