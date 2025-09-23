Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Haight Ashbury Project (NATO FREE Love, Drugs, STD tests)

HAP employed Sharon Tate's father, Abigail Folger's mother, Peter Coyote, Ken Kesey, Hunter S. Thompson, Sonny Barger, Grace Slick, Paul Pelosi, Janis Joplin & Jim Jones
Sep 23, 2025
The 1960s was fake. Fake Moon Landings, Fake songwriters, Fake music.

HAFMC was opened specifically for the Military 1967 Summer of Love FREE LSD Concert Honey Pot Operation in San Francisco & Greater Bay Area.

They even employed non-medical doctors to be the fake leaders:

  • David Smith, PhD UCSF in Pharmacology

  • Roger Smith, PhD UCB in Criminology & Amphetamine Research Project CIA

  • Timothy Leary, UCB PhD in Psychology

  • Richard Alpert, Stanford PhD in Psychology

  • Louis Jolyon West, Cornell MD, MK Ultra Mind Control Psychiatrist

Welcome to the MATRIX of Mendacity:

  • The Zodiac, Charlie Manson, Human Be-In Festival, Black Panthers, Hells Angels, THX 1138, Altamont FREE Concert, SLA Patty Heart Bank Robberies, Peoples Temple, Hare Krishna, Transcendental Meditation, Monterey International Pop Festival, Magic Mountain Music, Charlie Kirk & TRUMP.

