Haight Ashbury Project (NATO FREE Love, Drugs, STD tests)

The 1960s was fake. Fake Moon Landings, Fake songwriters, Fake music.

HAFMC was opened specifically for the Military 1967 Summer of Love FREE LSD Concert Honey Pot Operation in San Francisco & Greater Bay Area.

They even employed non-medical doctors to be the fake leaders:

David Smith, PhD UCSF in Pharmacology

Roger Smith, PhD UCB in Criminology & Amphetamine Research Project CIA

Timothy Leary, UCB PhD in Psychology

Richard Alpert, Stanford PhD in Psychology

Louis Jolyon West, Cornell MD, MK Ultra Mind Control Psychiatrist

Welcome to the MATRIX of Mendacity: