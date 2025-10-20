"Hanging On the Telephone" by BLONDIE (Angela Trimble aka: Debbie Harry)

“Hanging On the Telephone” by Song by Blondie

I’m in the phone booth, it’s the one across the hall

If you don’t answer, I’ll just ring it off the wall

I know he’s there, but I just had to call

Don’t leave me hanging on the telephone

Don’t leave me hanging on the telephone

I heard your mother, now she’s going out the door

Did she go to work or just go to the store?

All those things she said, I told you to ignore

Oh, why can’t we talk again?

Oh, why can’t we talk again?

Oh, why can’t we talk again?

Don’t leave me hanging on the telephone

Don’t leave me hanging on the telephone

It’s good to hear your voice, you know it’s been so long

If I don’t get your calls then everything goes wrong

I want to tell you something you’ve known all along

Don’t leave me hanging on the telephone

I had to interrupt and stop this conversation

Your voice across the line gives me a strange sensation

I’d like to talk when I can show you my affection

Oh, I can’t control myself

Oh, I can’t control myself

Oh, I can’t control myself

Don’t leave me hanging on the telephone

Hang up and run to me

(Ohh)

Hang up and run to me

(Ohh)

Hang up and run to me

(Ohh)

Hang up and run to me

(Ohh, woh, woh, woh)

Run to me, yeah