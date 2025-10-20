"Hanging On the Telephone" by BLONDIE (Angela Trimble aka: Debbie Harry)

“Hanging On the Telephone” by Song by Blondie
I’m in the phone booth, it’s the one across the hall
If you don’t answer, I’ll just ring it off the wall
I know he’s there, but I just had to call
Don’t leave me hanging on the telephone
Don’t leave me hanging on the telephone
I heard your mother, now she’s going out the door
Did she go to work or just go to the store?
All those things she said, I told you to ignore
Oh, why can’t we talk again?
Oh, why can’t we talk again?
Oh, why can’t we talk again?
Don’t leave me hanging on the telephone
Don’t leave me hanging on the telephone
It’s good to hear your voice, you know it’s been so long
If I don’t get your calls then everything goes wrong
I want to tell you something you’ve known all along
Don’t leave me hanging on the telephone
I had to interrupt and stop this conversation
Your voice across the line gives me a strange sensation
I’d like to talk when I can show you my affection
Oh, I can’t control myself
Oh, I can’t control myself
Oh, I can’t control myself
Don’t leave me hanging on the telephone
Hang up and run to me
(Ohh)
Hang up and run to me
(Ohh)
Hang up and run to me
(Ohh)
Hang up and run to me
(Ohh, woh, woh, woh)
Run to me, yeah