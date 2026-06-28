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Juxtaposition1
3h

Greg Lemond's birthdate: Jun 26, 1961:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Mu1HD675Hs

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Juxtaposition1
3h

Bike racing Lexicon of essential terms:

Peloton (main pack), Bidon (water bottle), Musette (feed bag), Souplesse (smooth pedaling), Ravitaillement (feed zone), Col** (mountain pass).

Tactics & Race Moves: Échappée (breakaway), Bordure (crosswind echelon), Bonification (time bonuses), Flamme Rouge (final km marker), Contre-la-montre (time trial), Hors Catégorie** (extreme climbs).

Suffering & Survival: Fringale (Bonk aka sugar energy crash), Gruppetto (survival group), Crevaison (puncture), Hors Délai (outside time limit), Voiture Balai** (broom wagon).

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