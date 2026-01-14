"Happy Man" by Leonid cover band

[Verse 1: Peter Cetera]
Merely by chance
Very unsuspecting
You caught my heart
Unprotecting me
Now I’m fallin’ in love with you
[Verse 2: Peter Cetera]
Just when I thought
I was free and easy
You came along
To me soft and breezy
Now I’ve fallen in love with you
[Chorus: Peter Cetera]
Woo hoo
I’ve fallen in love with you
[Bridge: Peter Cetera]
And for the first time in my life
I know what it’s like to be a happy man, mhm
Happy man
And for the first time in my life
You’ve given me something I can understand, mhm
Being a happy man
[Verse 3: Peter Cetera]
Be with me now
Love me forever
Leaving you lady
Was something that I’d never do
I’ve fallen in love with you
[Verse 4: Peter Cetera]
All of my life
It seems I have waited
Now I can say
All these words I have stated are true
I’ve fallen in love with you
[Chorus: Peter Cetera]
Woo hoo
I’ve fallen in love with you
Woo hoo
Ooh, uh