"Happy Man" by Leonid cover band

[Verse 1: Peter Cetera]

Merely by chance

Very unsuspecting

You caught my heart

Unprotecting me

Now I’m fallin’ in love with you



[Verse 2: Peter Cetera]

Just when I thought

I was free and easy

You came along

To me soft and breezy

Now I’ve fallen in love with you



[Chorus: Peter Cetera]

Woo hoo

I’ve fallen in love with you



[Bridge: Peter Cetera]

And for the first time in my life

I know what it’s like to be a happy man, mhm

Happy man

And for the first time in my life

You’ve given me something I can understand, mhm

Being a happy man

[Verse 3: Peter Cetera]

Be with me now

Love me forever

Leaving you lady

Was something that I’d never do

I’ve fallen in love with you



[Verse 4: Peter Cetera]

All of my life

It seems I have waited

Now I can say

All these words I have stated are true

I’ve fallen in love with you



[Chorus: Peter Cetera]

Woo hoo

I’ve fallen in love with you

Woo hoo

Ooh, uh