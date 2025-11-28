Jim Rutt is a Distinguished Fellow at SFI and Chairman of the California Institute for Machine Consciousness, and the host of the Jim Rutt Show podcast. He is the Past President and co-founder of the MIT Free Speech Alliance. He is the Executive Producer of the film “An Initiation to Game~B.” He is also the creator of Network Wars, the popular mobile game. He is past Chairman of the Santa Fe Institute. He was CEO of Network Solutions, which operated the .com, .NET, and .org domain namespaces on the Internet until its acquisition by Verisign in 2000. Jim was the first CTO of Thomson-Reuters. He was Chairman of the computer chip design software company Analog Design Automation until its acquisition by Synposis in 2004. Previously he either founded or played a key role in several significant information services and network companies. CIMC mailbox office is 1388 Haight Street of Haight Ashbury San Francisco, 269-feet away from Patricia Hearst’s SLA housing. This clearly establishes that his institutes are NATO Military DOE Units.

The TerraSwarm Research Center, launched on January 15, 2013, addressed the huge potential (and associated risks) of pervasive integration of smart, networked sensors and actuators into our connected world. The center was funded by the STARnet phase of the Focus Center Research Program (FCRP) administered by the Semiconductor Research Corporation (SRC). Funding came from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and the SRC industry partners, including GLOBALFOUNDRIES, IBM, Intel Corporation, Micron Technology, Raytheon, Texas Instruments, and United Technologies.

Cory Hall University of California Berkeley, Terra Swarm 7G MESH Building.

Interferometry is a technique which uses the interference of superimposed waves to extract information. Interferometry typically uses electromagnetic waves and is an important investigative technique in the fields of astronomy, fiber optics, engineering metrology, optical metrology, oceanography, seismology, spectroscopy (and its applications to chemistry), quantum mechanics, nuclear and particle physics, plasma physics, biomolecular interactions, surface profiling, microfluidics, mechanical stress/strain measurement, velocimetry, optometry, and making holograms.