"Happy Xmas (War Is Over)" by John Lennon (1971)

“Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” is a Christmas song released in 1971 as a single by the Plastic Ono Band with the Harlem Community Choir. It was the seventh single released by John Lennon outside his work with the Beatles. The song reached number four in the United Kingdom, where its release was delayed until November 1972, and has occasionally re-emerged on the UK singles chart, most notably following Lennon’s murder in December 1980, when it peaked at number two.

A protest song against United States involvement in the Vietnam War, “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” has since become a Christmas standard, frequently recorded by other artists, appearing on compilation albums of seasonal music, and named in polls as a holiday favorite. In a UK-wide poll in December 2012, it was voted tenth on the ITV television special The Nation’s Favorite Christmas Song.