"Hard to say I'm Sorry" Peters Cetera & Chicago

“Hard to Say I’m Sorry“ is a song by American rock band Chicago. The power ballad was written by bassist Peter Cetera, who also sang the lead vocals on the track, and producer David Foster. It was released on May 17, 1982, as the lead single from the album Chicago 16. On September 11 of that year, it reached No. 1 for two weeks on the Billboard Hot 100. It was the group’s second No. 1 single. It was their first top 50 hit since “No Tell Lover“ in 1978 and it spent twelve weeks in the top 5 of the Billboard Hot 100.

“Hard to Say I’m Sorry” is also the band’s first single to be released on Full Moon Records and Warner Bros. Records and the first single to feature new member Bill Champlin.