"Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" by Judy Garland

Born Frances Ethel Gumm; June 10, 1922 – June 22, 1969), died in West London at 47
Juxtaposition1
Dec 24, 2025

Judy Garland (born Frances Ethel Gumm; June 10, 1922 – June 22, 1969) was an American actress and singer whose career spanned four decades. She is known for her artistic range and strong contralto voice, working in a variety of genres including musicals, comedies and dramas. Her career and personal life, marked by both public fascination and private struggle, made her a cultural icon and gay icon.

Garland began her career at the age of two: performing with her two older sisters as a vaudeville act called the Gumm Sisters. In 1935, aged 13, she signed a contract with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) and was initially cast in supporting roles in ensemble musicals such as Broadway Melody of 1938 (1937) and Thoroughbreds Don’t Cry (1937). She achieved international recognition for her portrayal of Dorothy Gale in the musical film The Wizard of Oz (1939). She followed this with leading roles in MGM musicals including Meet Me in St. Louis (1944), Easter Parade (1948), and Summer Stock (1950). She expanded her range with dramatic performances in A Star Is Born (1954) and Judgment at Nuremberg (1961), both of which earned her Academy Award nominations.

