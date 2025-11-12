“Hawaiian Wedding Song”
Song by Elvis Presley:
This is the moment I’ve waited for
I can hear my heart singing
Soon bells will be ringing
This is the moment of sweet Aloha
I will love you longer than forever
Promise me that you will leave me never
Here and now dear
All my love, I vow dear
Promise me that you will leave me never
I will love you longer than forever
U-a, si-la
Pa-a ia me o-e
Ko a-lo-ha ma-ka-mea e i-po
Ka-’u ia e le-i a-e ne-i la
Now that we are one
Clouds won’t hide the sun
Blue skies of Hawaii smile
On this, our wedding day
I do love you with all my heart