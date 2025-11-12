Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1's Substack

"Hawaiian Wedding Song"

Extra songs recorded post-concert for the "Aloha from Hawaii" TV Show audience
Juxtaposition1
Nov 12, 2025

  • “Hawaiian Wedding Song”

  • Song by Elvis Presley:

This is the moment I’ve waited for

I can hear my heart singing

Soon bells will be ringing

This is the moment of sweet Aloha

I will love you longer than forever

Promise me that you will leave me never

Here and now dear

All my love, I vow dear

Promise me that you will leave me never

I will love you longer than forever

U-a, si-la

Pa-a ia me o-e

Ko a-lo-ha ma-ka-mea e i-po

Ka-’u ia e le-i a-e ne-i la

Now that we are one

Clouds won’t hide the sun

Blue skies of Hawaii smile

On this, our wedding day

I do love you with all my heart

