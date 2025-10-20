"Heart of Glass" by Blondie

“Heart of Glass”, Song by Blondie:

Once I had a love and it was a gas

Soon turned out had a heart of glass

Seemed like the real thing, only to find

Mucho mistrust, love’s gone behind

Once I had a love and it was divine

Soon found out I was losing my mind

It seemed like the real thing, but I was so blind

Mucho mistrust, love’s gone behind

In between, what I find is pleasing and I’m feeling fine

Love is so confusing, there’s no peace of mind

If I fear I’m losing you

It’s just no good, you teasing like you do

Once I had a love and it was a gas

Soon turned out had a heart of glass

Seemed like the real thing, only to find

Mucho mistrust, love’s gone behind

Lost inside, adorable illusion and I cannot hide

I’m the one you’re using, please don’t push me aside

We could’ve made it cruising, yeah

Yeah, riding high on love’s true bluish light

Ooh-ooh, whoa

Ooh-ooh, whoa

Ooh-ooh, whoa

Ooh-ooh, whoa

Once I had a love and it was a gas

Soon turned out to be a pain in the ass

Seemed like the real thing, only to find

Mucho mistrust, love’s gone behind

Ooh-ooh, whoa

Ooh-ooh, whoa

Ooh-ooh, whoa

Ooh-ooh, whoa