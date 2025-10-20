"Heart of Glass" by Blondie

“Heart of Glass”, Song by Blondie:
Once I had a love and it was a gas
Soon turned out had a heart of glass
Seemed like the real thing, only to find
Mucho mistrust, love’s gone behind
Once I had a love and it was divine
Soon found out I was losing my mind
It seemed like the real thing, but I was so blind
Mucho mistrust, love’s gone behind
In between, what I find is pleasing and I’m feeling fine
Love is so confusing, there’s no peace of mind
If I fear I’m losing you
It’s just no good, you teasing like you do
Once I had a love and it was a gas
Soon turned out had a heart of glass
Seemed like the real thing, only to find
Mucho mistrust, love’s gone behind
Lost inside, adorable illusion and I cannot hide
I’m the one you’re using, please don’t push me aside
We could’ve made it cruising, yeah
Yeah, riding high on love’s true bluish light
Ooh-ooh, whoa
Ooh-ooh, whoa
Ooh-ooh, whoa
Ooh-ooh, whoa
Once I had a love and it was a gas
Soon turned out to be a pain in the ass
Seemed like the real thing, only to find
Mucho mistrust, love’s gone behind
Ooh-ooh, whoa
Ooh-ooh, whoa
Ooh-ooh, whoa
Ooh-ooh, whoa