Linda Ronstadt performed “Heat Wave” live in Hollywood on April 24, 1980. This performance is featured in her live album “Live in Hollywood,” which was released in 2019 and includes all 20 songs from that concert. You can watch the live performance on platforms like YouTube and SoundCloud. Additionally, an expanded edition of the album, which includes all songs performed, was released on October 25, 2024.
"Heat Wave" by Linda Ronstadt in West Hollywood 1980
“Heat Wave” live in West Hollywood on April 24, 1980.
Jan 21, 2026
