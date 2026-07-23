Hells Angels & Juxtaposition's Sunday Ride

Hells Angels & Juxtaposition go for 28-mile ride in the Oakland-Berkeley Hills, Tilden Park, Lake Anza, Wildcat Canyon to San Pablo Dam Road Orinda Village to the Jack-in-the Box Old Town Moraga, on a Sunday afternoon in 1978.

Early life:

Ralph Hubert Barger Jr. was born in Modesto, California, on October 8, 1938, the son of Kathryn Carmella (née Ritch) and Ralph Hubert Barger. His father had German and Dutch ancestry, and his mother was of Italian descent. His mother left the family when Barger was four months old, leaving him and his older sister Shirley to be raised by their Pentecostal grandmother and alcoholic father, a day laborer on the Port of Oakland docks. Barger grew up in Oakland in the post-war era, during which time the city’s shipbuilding and automobile industries went into decline, leading to a significant rise in unemployment.

Growing up, Barger was suspended from school several times for assaulting teachers, and he often fought with other boys. He dropped out of school in the tenth grade. Although many of his school friends became drug addicts, Barger worked at a grocery store and enlisted in the U.S. Army, aged sixteen in 1955. He was given an honorable discharge fourteen months later when it was discovered that he had forged his birth certificate in order to be able to join. Barger had liked the discipline, masculine camaraderie, and learning how to disassemble weapons. After his return from the Army, Barger drifted between menial jobs and lived with his father in a single residence at a hotel, later moving in with his sister and her children.

Ralph Barger stood 5’3 with nicknames: Chief, Sonny, Maximum Leader, Skip

In 1956, Barger joined his first motorcycle club, the Oakland Panthers, which he founded with a group of fellow military veterans. After that club disbanded, he started riding with another group of bikers, one of whom, Don “Boots” Reeves, wore a patch that belonged to a defunct Nomads chapter of the Hells Angels in North Sacramento. Founding their own Hells Angels club on April 1, 1957, each member wore the patch – a small skull wearing an aviator cap set within a set of wings, later copyrighted as the Hells Angels’ “Death’s Head” logo – after having replicas made at a trophy store in Hayward.

Sonny Barger was not the founder of the Hells Angels as is often claimed – the group was founded in 1948 – but he became its best-known member to such an extent that he is often misidentified as the club’s founder. He and the City of Oakland-Alameda County Hells Angels were initially unaware that there were several other, loosely affiliated clubs using the same name throughout California. The founding members of the Oakland Hells Angels were “basically honest blue-collar or unskilled workers looking for excitement”, according to George “Baby Huey” Wethern, who became the chapter vice president in 1960. Unlike the World War II veterans who formed the early Hells Angels chapters, many of the founding members of the Oakland chapter were former servicemen with disreputable military records. Barger described his chapter as a “wild bunch”.

4019 Foothill Boulevard Clubhouse for the Hells Angels Oakland Chapter.

NATO Military Funeral Service and motorcycle motorcade procession.