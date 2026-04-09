Henry Kaiser Iron Ore, Prison, Fly Town Drones

Today, we return to the mysterious and secretive Eagle Mountain Prison, as well as the mine and ghost town that surround it. Looking for answers to the drone mystery and who is operating them... and for what purpose. Foreign Actors? The C.I.A.? Just regular old criminals or something even more strange?



This story has been an evolving one, and before watching this you should go and view the First and second videos in the series, at the following links;



Video One:

• Abandoned Prison In California Hides Advan...

Video Two:

• Abandoned Eagle Mountain Ghost Town In The...



Those will give you all the context you need. But now we have some answers, and they were not what I had expected after finding all this 5 months ago. I will create a link to all the information I have soon and update it here, as well as in the comments.

Ecology Mountain Holdings, LLC: Director, AARON R SIROONIAN

14150 Vine Pl, Cerritos, CA 90703

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