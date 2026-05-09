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As of March 2026, the United States has approximately 4,011 to 4,088 active data centers, making it the country with the largest data center footprint globally.

Overview:

The US leads the world in data center infrastructure, hosting over 4,000 active facilities as of early 2026, which accounts for nearly 40% of global data centers (4,011 out of 11,038 worldwide).

These facilities range from hyperscale cloud centers to smaller colocation and enterprise data centers, supporting cloud computing, AI workloads, streaming services, and enterprise IT operations.

Regional Distribution:

Texas and California each host 15 major data center businesses, representing key hubs for cloud and enterprise services.

Northern Virginia (Ashburn) and Northern California (Silicon Valley) are the most concentrated regions, serving as major interconnection points and carrier hotels.

Other significant clusters include New York/New Jersey and Illinois, which support high-demand metropolitan markets.

Capacity and Growth:

The US data center market has 16,914 MW of operating capacity, with 875 planned projects expected to add 263,879 MW, reflecting rapid expansion driven by AI, cloud computing, and enterprise digital transformation.

Hyperscale centers can reach up to 10 million square feet, while average facilities cover around 100,000 square feet.

AI-specific workloads are projected to drive significant growth, with US data centers handling 44 GW of AI workloads in 2026.

Key Insights:

The US data center market is highly dynamic, with ongoing construction and expansion to meet cloud, AI, and enterprise demand.

Investment in US data centers is substantial, contributing over $30 billion in economic output annually in states with multiple facilities.

The sector is expected to continue growing, with hyperscale and AI-focused centers leading the expansion through 2030.

In summary, the United States maintains the largest and most advanced data center ecosystem in the world, with over 4,000 active facilities in 2026, concentrated in key tech and metropolitan regions, and poised for continued growth driven by AI and cloud computing demands.

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Juxtaposition1:

Make your check payable to: “CMM”

PO Box 601

Sonoma, CA. 95476

My Substack Channel:

https://juxtaposition1.substack.com/

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