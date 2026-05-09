Here come the Robots (SWISS Peacekeepers)
NATO UN Geneva Global Police Force of Robots. Geofencing, Flack Cameras & DEWS.
Geneva Global Governance UN Agenda 2030 Big Data Centers. Human Husbandry
Unwanted and unpermitted Data centers are being built to meet the surging global demand for digital services, cloud computing, AI, and connected devices, serving as critical infrastructure for the modern digital economy. Local Governance does not have authority, and it exists only as pacification performative theater of absurdity.
Key Drivers:
Exponential Data Growth: Every online interaction, transaction, and digital service generates data, creating a need for facilities that can store, process, and manage this information efficiently.
Cloud Computing: Businesses increasingly rely on cloud services for storage, computing, and application delivery, requiring scalable and reliable data center infrastructure.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning: AI applications demand immense processing power and access to large datasets, driving the construction of high-performance computing facilities.
Internet of Things (IoT): The proliferation of connected devices—from smart home appliances to industrial sensors—produces continuous data streams that must be processed and stored.
Streaming and E-commerce: Video streaming, online gaming, and e-commerce platforms require low-latency, high-capacity infrastructure to deliver content and manage transactions effectively.
Economic and Strategic Importance:
National Security and Technological Leadership: In countries like the U.S., data centers are considered essential infrastructure for economic competitiveness, defense, and AI development, with government policies supporting rapid expansion.
Regional Development: Large-scale data center projects can influence local economies by creating construction jobs, tax revenue, and opportunities for tech ecosystem development, though long-term operational employment is relatively modest.
Infrastructure Requirements:
Building a data center requires reliable power, cooling systems, water supply, fiber connectivity, and security measures. Hyperscale centers, which support AI and cloud services, demand enormous energy and land resources, often making regions with stable grids, abundant fiber networks, and favorable climates ideal locations.
Edge Computing: While smaller, localized data centers are emerging to reduce latency, they complement rather than replace large hyperscale facilities, increasing the overall number of data centers.
Environmental & Community Considerations:
Data centers consume significant electricity and water, raising environmental concerns. Communities sometimes resist new projects due to potential impacts on local landscapes, utility costs, and resource use CBS News. Efforts are underway to improve energy efficiency through renewable energy, advanced cooling, and power management systems.
Conclusion:
The global surge in digital services, AI, cloud computing, and connected devices has made data centers indispensable. They provide the scalable, reliable, and secure infrastructure necessary to support modern society, while also shaping regional economies and national technological capabilities.
As of March 2026, the United States has approximately 4,011 to 4,088 active data centers, making it the country with the largest data center footprint globally.
Overview:
The US leads the world in data center infrastructure, hosting over 4,000 active facilities as of early 2026, which accounts for nearly 40% of global data centers (4,011 out of 11,038 worldwide).
These facilities range from hyperscale cloud centers to smaller colocation and enterprise data centers, supporting cloud computing, AI workloads, streaming services, and enterprise IT operations.
Regional Distribution:
Texas and California each host 15 major data center businesses, representing key hubs for cloud and enterprise services.
Northern Virginia (Ashburn) and Northern California (Silicon Valley) are the most concentrated regions, serving as major interconnection points and carrier hotels.
Other significant clusters include New York/New Jersey and Illinois, which support high-demand metropolitan markets.
Capacity and Growth:
The US data center market has 16,914 MW of operating capacity, with 875 planned projects expected to add 263,879 MW, reflecting rapid expansion driven by AI, cloud computing, and enterprise digital transformation.
Hyperscale centers can reach up to 10 million square feet, while average facilities cover around 100,000 square feet.
AI-specific workloads are projected to drive significant growth, with US data centers handling 44 GW of AI workloads in 2026.
Key Insights:
The US data center market is highly dynamic, with ongoing construction and expansion to meet cloud, AI, and enterprise demand.
Investment in US data centers is substantial, contributing over $30 billion in economic output annually in states with multiple facilities.
The sector is expected to continue growing, with hyperscale and AI-focused centers leading the expansion through 2030.
In summary, the United States maintains the largest and most advanced data center ecosystem in the world, with over 4,000 active facilities in 2026, concentrated in key tech and metropolitan regions, and poised for continued growth driven by AI and cloud computing demands.
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