Geneva Global Governance UN Agenda 2030 Big Data Centers. Human Husbandry

Unwanted and unpermitted Data centers are being built to meet the surging global demand for digital services, cloud computing, AI, and connected devices, serving as critical infrastructure for the modern digital economy. Local Governance does not have authority, and it exists only as pacification performative theater of absurdity.

Key Drivers:

Exponential Data Growth: Every online interaction, transaction, and digital service generates data, creating a need for facilities that can store, process, and manage this information efficiently.

Cloud Computing: Businesses increasingly rely on cloud services for storage, computing, and application delivery, requiring scalable and reliable data center infrastructure.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning: AI applications demand immense processing power and access to large datasets, driving the construction of high-performance computing facilities.

Internet of Things (IoT): The proliferation of connected devices—from smart home appliances to industrial sensors—produces continuous data streams that must be processed and stored.

Streaming and E-commerce: Video streaming, online gaming, and e-commerce platforms require low-latency, high-capacity infrastructure to deliver content and manage transactions effectively.

Economic and Strategic Importance:

National Security and Technological Leadership: In countries like the U.S., data centers are considered essential infrastructure for economic competitiveness, defense, and AI development, with government policies supporting rapid expansion.

Regional Development: Large-scale data center projects can influence local economies by creating construction jobs, tax revenue, and opportunities for tech ecosystem development, though long-term operational employment is relatively modest.

Infrastructure Requirements:

Building a data center requires reliable power, cooling systems, water supply, fiber connectivity, and security measures. Hyperscale centers, which support AI and cloud services, demand enormous energy and land resources, often making regions with stable grids, abundant fiber networks, and favorable climates ideal locations.



Edge Computing: While smaller, localized data centers are emerging to reduce latency, they complement rather than replace large hyperscale facilities, increasing the overall number of data centers.

Environmental & Community Considerations:

Data centers consume significant electricity and water, raising environmental concerns. Communities sometimes resist new projects due to potential impacts on local landscapes, utility costs, and resource use CBS News. Efforts are underway to improve energy efficiency through renewable energy, advanced cooling, and power management systems.

Conclusion:

The global surge in digital services, AI, cloud computing, and connected devices has made data centers indispensable. They provide the scalable, reliable, and secure infrastructure necessary to support modern society, while also shaping regional economies and national technological capabilities.