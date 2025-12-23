Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

"Here comes Santa Claus" by Elvis Presley

Elvis Aaron Presley (January 8, 1935 – August 16, 1977) was an American singer and actor.
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Dec 23, 2025

Elvis Aaron Presley (January 8, 1935 – August 16, 1977) was an American singer and actor. Referred to as the “King of Rock and Roll”, he is widely regarded as one of the most culturally significant figures of the 20th century. Presley’s energetic and sexually provocative performance style, combined with a mix of influences across color lines during a transformative era in race relations, brought both great success and initial controversy.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Juxtaposition1 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture